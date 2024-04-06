The Big Picture Battlestar Galactica is a reimagined version of the 1970s sci-fi series created by Ronald D. Moore in 2003.

The series begins with a miniseries in 2003, introducing a fresh cast of characters facing extinction and searching for Earth.

Multiple prequels and webisodes add depth to the BSG universe, culminating in Blood & Chrome as the final released chapter in the franchise.

Considered one of the best television dramas of the century, Battlestar Galactica is one of those shows that you've likely been exposed to in some form, even if you haven't watched it in full. It's a philosophical take on the space opera, and one that continues to make waves long after it concluded back in 2009. But with the series' 20th anniversary upon us, there's no time like the present to dive back into the adventures of the wandering Galactica. But with so many miniseries, webseries, tie-in films, prequels, and more to digest, how exactly should one go about tackling this impressive franchise? Given the sheer bulk of material, it can seem overwhelming at first. Don't worry, we have the answers. And no, you won't have to get into a firefight with any Cylons... Probably.

The Original 'Battlestar Galactica' Started Back in the 1970s

If you didn't know, Battlestar Galactica is actually a reimagining of an old sci-fi series from the 1970s. Before Ronald D. Moore took the concept to new heights with the aforementioned SyFy series, prolific television director Glen A. Larson created the original BSG, which aired on ABC from September 1978 to April 1979. Beginning with a three-part pilot film, "Saga of a Star World" (which would be re-released in Canada as a feature, simply titled Battlestar Galactica), the show dealt with a band of survivors as they escaped the villainous Cylons––robots created by a reptillian race (think V) of the same name who were wiped out by their own creation. But after only 24 episodes, the original Battlestar Galactica kicked the can and was promptly canceled. But fans weren't happy. They began a letter-writing campaign to bring the series back, and somehow were successful––at least for a time.

The following year, Galactica 1980 aired on the network. With a lower budget, a few missing cast members, and a new time travel-themed premise, this show only ran for 10 episodes before it got the ax, this time for good. For decades, Battlestar Galactica wandered the distant domain of syndication, becoming a cult phenomenon that never took off the way other sci-fi franchises did. It wasn't as exciting as Star Wars, nor was it as innovative as Star Trek, and as a result, BSG could have easily been gone forever. While cast members reportedly attempted to revive the original series again years later, nothing ever came to fruition. The original Battlestar Galactica shows are not required viewing if you're interested in the reimagined series, "So say we all." They're clunky, dated, and while there is some cult appeal, they don't hold up terribly well against the reboot. More than that, they aren't even in the same continuity as the modern reimagining, which is where the franchise (as fans today know it) really begins.

'Battlestar Galactica's Reimagining Begins With the 2003 Miniseries

Image via SyFy

Opting to reboot the franchise instead of reviving it, Universal brought in Ronald D. Moore to helm what would become a three-hour miniseries that aired in two parts on the Sci-Fi Channel (long before it was re-branded as SyFy) on December 8 and 9, 2003. This miniseries begins at the very end of a 40-year armistice that the humans on Kobol have with the Cylons following the First Cylon War. But all of that changes when nearly all the Twelve Colonies are wiped out by a surprise Cylon attack that leaves the human race nearly extinct. This is where our heroes are introduced, and as the Galactica retreats from their homeworld, they do their best to evade the Cylons' grip.

The miniseries introduces most of the cast members we'll continue with throughout this voyage. Nearly retired Commander William Adama (Edward James Olmos) leads the fleet, while former Secretary of Education Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) is promoted to President almost immediately in the wake of the attack. These two, along with Colonel Saul Tigh (Michael Hogan), Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis), and others attempt to keep humanity alive. Fan favorites such as Katee Sackhoff's "Starbuck" (a gender-swapped reimagining of Dirk Benedict's character from the original show), Jamie Bamber's "Apollo," Aaron Douglas's Galen Tyrol, and Grace Park's "Boomer" (another gender-swap from the original) also grace the screen. Oh, and let's not forget about Tricia Helfer's seductive Number Six. If you want to watch the reimagined Battlestar Galactica in its entirety, then you must start with the 2003 miniseries.

'Battlestar Galactica' Continues With the 2004 Sci-Fi Series (and Some Bonus Material)

Image via SyFy

From there, the 2004 television series was launched. Premiering with the pilot episode "33" on October 18, 2004, Battlestar Galactica hit the ground running and didn't let up. The show continued to explore the survival of the human race following the events of the miniseries and developed these characters (and this fascinating world) over a longer period. Season 1 of BSG is fairly straightforward, and requires no additional material to support the narrative, but things get a little more confusing when we get to the tail-end of Season 2. The episode "The Captain's Hand" (the 30th overall and the 17th of the second season) continues the Pegasus arc that began midway through the season, while also acting as the bridge for the television film Battlestar Galactica: Razor.

Razor may take place after "The Captain's Hand," but the events of the film precede the two-part season finale "Lay Down Your Burdens," despite being released after the third season. In short, watch all of BSG from Season 1 until Season 2's "The Captain's Hand." After that, take a break to watch the extended version of Razor (you won't be disappointed). Additionally, there are some deleted scenes dubbed Razor Flashbacks that were later released as webisodes that are worth checking out. Be sure to finish BSG's second season after all that. Following Season 2 but before Season 3, check out Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance, another set of webisodes that follow Colonel Tigh and Chief Tyrol in between seasons. After The Resistance, Season 3 begins with no further interruptions.

When arriving at Season 4, we take a brief pause after the eleventh episode (and overall, 66th episode) of Battlestar Galactica, titled "Sometimes a Great Notion," in order to watch the Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy webseries. Like The Resistance before it, The Face of the Enemy is a 10-part break in the narrative that was released during a break, this time following Lieutenant Felix Gaeta (Alessandro Juliani), Cylon Number Eight, and Colonel Tigh. Resume viewing with Season 4's "A Disquiet Follows My Soul," and continue through the three-part series finale "Daybreak." With that, Battlestar Galactica officially ended on March 20, 2009, and all the questions we had about when the show took place were finally answered. Or were they?

'The Plan' Tells 'Battlestar Galactica's Story From the Cylons' Point of View

Image via SyFy

About seven months after BSG's series finale aired, the television film Battlestar Galactica: The Plan was released first on home video before airing on television a few months later. This feature, penned by Jane Espenson and directed by series star Edward James Olmos himself, chronicled the events of BSG from a slightly different perspective: that of the Cylons. Framed around the late Dean Stockwell's humanoid Cylon John Cavil aka Number One, The Plan explains the gritty details of One's, well, plan to wipe out all of humanity. That means that fans get to revisit parts of BSG's first two seasons re-told through Cavil's point of view, which is both creepy and entertaining. It's a fascinating retrospective that adds a bit of perspective to the greater mythology.

While The Plan only deals with the first two or so seasons of the 2004 Battlestar Galactica, it shouldn't be viewed until after you finish watching the series. The reasoning here is that Cavil not only spoils much of the plot of the original show in this two-hour feature, but he also spoils the Final Five reveal from Season 3 and his final monologue likewise ties into Season 4's "No Exit." Overall, The Plan gives audiences a better grasp (or at least a more well-rounded one) on the motivations behind the initial Cylon attack and the attempted human genocide that followed, but it works better as an epilogue to the reimagined series rather than a companion piece.

'Battlestar Galactica' Spawned Two Prequels––and Then Never Returned

Close

In addition to The Plan, there is more Battlestar Galactica material set in the reimagined universe out there if you want it. Though not required viewing for the narrative, these prequels open the door for a more complete BSG experience. The first of these is the short-lived Caprica, named after the city we see blown to smithereens in the 2003 miniseries. Set nearly six decades before the events of the miniseries, Caprica explains how the Cylons first came about. The show followed Eric Stoltz as Daniel Graystone and Esai Morales as Joseph Adama, father of Edward James Olmos' William Adama from Battlestar Galactica, among a larger cast, and dealt with themes of grief, loss, resurrection, and playing God. Running two seasons and 19 episodes, Caprica wasn't received as well as the original series, but the prequel still has its merits.

But of the two prequels, Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome might be the more exciting. Following a young William "Husker" Adama (played here by Luke Pasqualino), the webseries was the initial pitch for a proposed television series prequel for SyFy, only the network didn't take the bait. Despite that, Blood & Chrome was later re-edited and re-released as a television film, following Adama as he fights in the First Cylon War in the years between Caprica and Battlestar Galactica. Blood & Chrome is a bit underrated, even if it feels a bit clunky at times. At the very least, it's fun to see Adama as a young man in his prime, as well as a scarier, bulkier model of a Cylon in action.

To this day, Blood & Chrome––which dropped in 2012––is the final installment of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica. The way that BSG ended with its three-part finale (don't worry, we won't spoil it here), there isn't necessarily room for a direct continuation. Prequels and parallel narratives were the best shot at pushing Battlestar Galactica further, and with both of those avenues tapped out, it doesn't look as if we'll see this iteration of the Galactica again in the near future. Of course, just like Ronald D. Moore's reimagining was a reboot of the original Glen A. Larson series, so too might a new Battlestar Galactica reboot hit screens one day. As we all well know, "All this has happened before, and it will all happen again."

Battlestar Galactica can be purchased digitally on Prime Video.

Buy on Prime Video