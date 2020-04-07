The Ultimate ‘Battlestar Galactica’ & ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ Marathons Are Coming to SYFY

Great news! SYFY is dedicating the month of April to airing every episode of popular sci-fi/fantasy TV shows Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess. Not only will each show be marathoned in its entirety, but there will be special appearances from respective series stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless as well as other fun events.

While both Battlestar Galactica and Xena are currently available to stream via the SYFY site as well as the NBCU OneApp, SYFY give both shows the major marathons they deserve. So, as noted in a press release, this big event kicks off with Xena. Beginning Thursday, April 16 (and every Thursday for there on out), SYFY will air all six seasons — that’s 134 episodes — of Xena. Episodes will air in the morning and into the afternoon. Lawless, who starred as the titular Xena for all six seasons, will hosts wrap sessions after each marathon block, which will be presented by SYFY’s Fangrrls team, and there will also be special guest appearances.

Then, beginning Thursday, April 23, SYFY has plans to air all four seasons (or, 76 episodes) of Battlestar Galactica, plus the two-part series finale and the Battlestar movie The Plan in a three-day marathon beginning Monday, April 20 at 12 am ET and going until Thursday, April 23 at 9 am ET. Helfer will host the entire marathon, which is presented by SYFY Wire, and there will also be special appearance throughout the three-day event. You can also listen to the Battlestar Galacticast podcast hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin on the SYFY site (or wherever you listen to your podcasts) to catch up ahead of the marathon event. Make sure you tune in to the April 20 episode, too, because it will feature a major cast reunion with series stars Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more joining Helfer and Bernardin to do a reading of the pilot episode.

Make sure to clear your schedules because these definitely sound like two big marathons you don’t want to miss. For more, check out our round-up of the best sci-fi shows on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon you can stream right now.