‘Batwheels’, an Animated Series About Batman’s Batmobile, Coming to HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Warner Bros. Animation has announced a new series called Batwheels is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. If the name “Batwheels” is setting off alarm bells, I can confirm your gut-feeling is correct: This is a show about Batman’s iconic Batmobile.

The Batwheels announcement from Warner Bros. Animation notes production has just begun on the animated series. The new show is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Additionally, Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as an executive producer. Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer and Simon J. Smith (Baymax Dreams) is a supervising producer while Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is a producer. Batwheels also sounds like it will be the first show in a lineup of shows from Warner Bros. animation aimed at younger viewers. Per a statement from Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics: “Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool. I can’t wait for all the aspiring superheroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

Batwheels is being deemed a “pre-school action-adventure comedy series,” but let’s not kid ourselves — adults (me included!) will totally be watching this. I mean, the synopsis for Batwheels makes this show sound incredible:

“They are a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are…okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.”

This show sounds so good and pure and fun; folks, I want to watch it right now! I mean, who doesn’t want to immediately binge a show that sounds like the perfect blend of Pixar’s Cars and the Batman franchise?

Batwheels will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, as well as globally across all Cartoon Network platforms. Get your first look at Batwheels hero, Bam, a.k.a. The Batmobile, below.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.