The first teaser for the upcoming animated series starring the signature vehicles of Batman and his family called Batwheels was shown off today at San Diego Comic-Con. The first ever animated Batman preschool series is set to premiere on Saturday, September 17, 2022, aka Batman Day.

The first-look teaser of the upcoming series was shown off the Comics are Fun for Everyone panel that was held today at SDCC 2022 and opened with "Meet the Batwheels." The upcoming animated series follows the crime-fighting team of the Batwheels, the vehicles of the Bat Family as the group of sentient super-powered vehicles fight alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl to defend Gotham City. This team includes Bam the Batmobile, Bibi the Batgirl Cycle, Redbird Robin’s Sports Car, Batwing the Batwing Jet Plane, and Buff The Bat Truck. The series will kick off with a half-hour prequel special called “Secret Origin of the Batwheels” will explore the origins and backstory of the titular group and explore how the Batwheels team came to be.

The new teaser trailer for the upcoming series is a brightly-colored montage set to an extremely catchy tune. The "four-wheeled fighters of crime" who can "turn on a dime" are all given an action-packed introduction as they keep the city streets safe from the likes of the Joker. Far from the dark and broody Gotham we see in adult-oriented fare, the Batwheels trailer offers a more neon-lit cityscape that will not only hold the interest of the target preschool demographic, but might prove visually appealing for their parents as well. The trailer offers a glipme not only at the sentient, crime-fighting vehicles, but also the human heroes as well, notably Batman himself (Ethan Hawke).

The all-star voice cast for Batwheels includes not only Hawke as Batman, but also Jacob Bertand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, among others.Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer on the series with Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serving as co-executive producer and Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) as supervising producer. Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is producer. Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation with animation services provided by Superprod Studio.

Batwheels will premiere on Batman Day, September 17 on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max. You can check out the teaser for the upcoming animated series down below: