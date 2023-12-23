The Big Picture DC has released a 1/6 scale Batwing collectible based on Michael Keaton's iconic vehicle from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie.

The collectible has movable flaps, add-on clippers, detachable wings, a gatling gun, and a detailed cockpit. It also features light-up components both inside and outside.

Keaton's Batman used the Batwing to stop the Joker's poisonous gas release during a parade and made a recent appearance in The Flash movie.

Fans of Michael Keaton's Batman will soon be able to add one of his most iconic vehicles to their collection. DC has unveiled a 1/6 scale Batwing collectible, based on the plane's appearance in director Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. The Batwing was made by Jazzinc Dioramas. The limited edition collectible is available exclusively at the DC Shop.

The size of the collectible with all of the accessories is 116 cm x 132,9 cm x 43 cm. The Batwing has moveable flaps, add-on clippers with saw, and a magnetically removable canopy. The plane also has detachable wings, as well as a gatling gun, which he used against Jack Nicholson's Joker and his gang in the film. Inside, the vehicle has a detailed cockpit. There are also light-up features on the interior and exterior of the Batwing. The collectible also has a display mount for both horizontal and vertical surfaces.

In the 1989 Batman film, Keaton's Batman used the Batwing to take away the Joker's parade balloons, which were releasing poison gas to the citizens of Gotham City. One iconic shot of the film was the Batwing flying in front of the moon, creating the classic Batman logo. The plane was later destroyed after the Joker shot it with a special gun, causing it to crash. Three decades later, fans were able to once again see Keaton's Batman pilot the Batwing in this year's The Flash movie. After being convinced by Ezra Miller's Barry Allen to come out of retirement to help him, Batman used the plane to take him, Barry, as well as the 2013 version of Barry to Siberia to rescue Superman. However, they instead find his cousin Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Keaton's Batman would later use the Batwing one more time in the film's battle against General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his Kryptonian army.

The Legacy of Michael Keaton's Batman

Prior to the release of 1989's Batman, most people associated the character with the campy 1960s TV show starring Adam West. The 1989 film introduced audiences to the dark version of the character from the comics. Originally, Keaton was going to have a larger role in the DCEU after The Flash. The film's original ending had Keaton's Bruce Wayne meeting Barry Allen outside of the courthouse, instead of George Clooney's. Keaton was also going to star in the canceled Batgirl movie. Both Keaton and Ben Affleck also filmed an appearance as the Dark Knight for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, any appearance from a Batman was later cut from the film. A Batman Beyond movie with Keaton as Bruce Wayne was also in development before it was decided to end the DCEU. Although there are currently no plans for Keaton to reprise the role, fans can still visit his version of the Dark Knight in the Batman '89 comic book series, which was written by Sam Hamm, who co-wrote the 1989 film. A follow-up series, Batman '89: Echoes, released its first issue in November.

The Batman (1989) Ultimate Batwing 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Collectible Vehicle is available to purchase at the DC Shop. Check out the image below. Both the 1989 Batman film and The Flash are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

