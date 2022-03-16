Batwoman Season 3 ended with satisfying dénouements for its main cast, especially for one of the series’ most compelling characters—Alice (Rachel Skarsten). Alice was introduced in the first season of the CW series as a quintessential Gotham villain out for mayhem, but by the end of the Season 3 finale, she makes a huge sacrifice, putting her personal needs on the back burner for the greater good of Gotham and Team Batwoman. Irrespective of whether Batwoman or Alice return again, Alice’s character arc is a well-earned conclusion to her three-season journey.

On Batwoman, the creators decided to reveal Alice’s true identity in the pilot episode—Alice is the long-lost twin sister of Kate Kane, the then-protagonist of the show, played by Ruby Rose. This decision immediately changed one’s perspective of the character; she was no longer just another crazed villain; Alice was a person. DC Comics villains, especially in the Bat-Universe, are usually unhinged chaos merchants, and Alice also began her comic book life similarly, but the pilot episode humanized her.

Young Beth Kane (Ava Sleeth) had been presumed dead after a car accident but was actually captured and imprisoned by August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy). She remained in his custody for years before escaping Cartwright and his vindictive mother Mabel. The extent of what Beth suffered has been intentionally left to viewers’ imaginations, a smart move by the creators since pop culture still struggles with showcasing abuse with sensitivity. But that lack of knowledge heightens our sympathy for the character and works in Alice’s favor. Beth went from being part of a loving family who cared for her, to being trapped by a cruel man and caring for Cartwright’s son, Jonathan/Mouse (Sam Littlefield). But even in the darkness, she found a way to survive, to be happy, and to find kindness and love in her heart for Jonathan, despite his own father’s disdain for him. Beth had to grow up far too early when the survival of her family was left in her hands—in Season 1 episode “Mine Is a Long and a Sad Tale”, Alice recounts how, when little Kate and their father Jacob (Dougray Scott) investigated Cartwright’s home soon after Beth’s disappearance, Beth was warned not to alert them because Cartwright would kill her family. The moment when Kate and Beth were a door apart, but Beth remained silent so that Kate would leave safely cemented Alice as a being created by circumstance. Beth, the child, and Alice, the broken adult, are the same tragic character.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Batwoman' Season 3 Finale: Who Is the Mystery Monster in the Cliffhanger?

Throughout the three seasons, Alice’s morality has been either absent or questionable, but her childhood trauma has played a part in softening her actions. Alice wasn’t born bad, she was made that way — first by Cartwright, in whose home she committed her first murder (Cartwright’s evil mother Mabel), and later by Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai). Once Alice broke free from her imprisonment, instead of enjoying her freedom (and possibly getting therapy), Beth found herself on Coryana, a remote island ruled by Safiyah. It wasn’t long before Safiyah became besotted with Beth, who unfortunately only had eyes for Safiyah’s adoptive brother Ocean (Nathan Owens). In an act of vengeance, Safiyah had Evelyn Rhyme/Enigma (Laura Mennell) wipe Beth and Ocean’s memories, thereby scrambling Beth’s brain and turning her into a killer.

The revelation that Safiyah was behind Alice’s hatred and bloodlust allowed Alice a modicum of redemption, which is a journey she’s been on throughout Season 3. There have been many times when it seemed Alice was beyond saving, but the writers kept bringing her back from the precipice of being a lost cause. Alice’s attempts to reunite with her twin Kate in Gotham City came at the worst time—when Kate became a superhero who swore to fight people like Alice. The two of them went back and forth on whether Alice could be saved or was even worth the effort. A particularly low point for Alice was when Beth Kane from another universe arrived on Earth-Prime. Suddenly, Kate had a sister who wasn’t a serial killing psycho, and Alice was a problem that could finally be solved. Two Beth Kanes couldn’t survive in the same universe, so Kate chose to let Beth live and her own flesh and blood die. That didn’t happen because Cartwright killed Beth, but one can hardly blame Alice for turning against Kate after that. Alice’s desperation to kill Kate may have been over-the-top (it was fueled by Enigma’s meddling), but that deep-seated hatred was understandable. Kate compounded the issue by betraying Alice and imprisoning her in Arkham Asylum, a fate almost worse than death for someone who had spent a chunk of her life in captivity. Kate’s actions were reasonable given that Alice was on a killing spree, but what Alice needed was someone to listen and help her, not trap her.

Alice has done horrifying things, not the least killing Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis) in front of Catherine’s daughter—Alice’s stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang). This specific death was the nadir of Alice’s actions, but she and Mary became close in Season 3, allowing the two to fill the void left by their sister Kate. Mary and Alice finally understood each other and over time, Mary forgave Alice for her mother’s murder. After all, Alice wasn’t herself, and in the real world, Alice’s actions may have been ascribed to her mental illness. Alice needed someone to believe in her and stick by her side, and Mary did exactly that. And it had to be Mary to extend this olive branch because, in Team Batwoman, she had suffered the most at Alice’s hands. Alice’s Wonderland gang was responsible for killing Ryan Wilder/Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) adoptive mother. Mary’s kindness led Alice to realize her love for and protectiveness of Mary, to the point where Alice even confessed to a murder that Mary had committed when she had transformed into Poison Mary. Through Mary and Alice’s sisterly dynamic, the writers paved the way for Alice to get better.

Alice having psychotic tendencies is par for the course for a Bat-universe villain, and Batwoman has leaned into that aspect of her character. The difference with Alice is that she has constantly wrestled with whom she used to be, and the person she turned into. All Alice wanted was freedom, but how does one free oneself from their own mind? After being incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, Alice’s mental health suffered massively, to the point that she couldn’t tell her delusions from reality. Instead of brushing it aside, Alice tried to seek help in the clumsy manner of a person who’s never had anyone to rely on but herself. She reached out to Mary, first using medication to remain stable, before realizing it wasn’t enough.

A major part of the third season involved Team Batwoman’s search for a Joker buzzer that turned a young boy into a psychopath (this is Gotham, every street corner and mansion is crawling with them). Ryan learned that her half-brother Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) had an encounter with the Joker that changed him forever. As he transformed into a new Joker himself, Ryan and Marquis’ mother, Jada (Robin Givens) became more and more desperate to get the buzzer that would cure Marquis. And once Alice heard about this, she too believed the buzzer would cure her. The buzzer became the MacGuffin that everyone had a claim to, but the writers chose not to give it to Alice. Instead, Batwoman showed a great deal of maturity by dealing with Alice’s trauma with a realistic solution.

In the real world, seeking help and getting help means putting in the work, which is hard to do. Mary tells Alice about a facility far from Gotham that specifically deals with childhood trauma, and Mary has the ability to send Alice there. Ryan reinforces this idea, first by trusting Alice with the buzzer and then reminding her that Alice is the only one stopping herself from getting better. The reality is, there’s no catchall that will cure mental health problems or erase one’s trauma, and since Alice’s origins are based in these human problems, it made perfect sense that her journey would end in seeking professional help—instead of something fantastical like the Joker buzzer, which was part of Marquis’ origin story. This take on mental health not only grounds the character, but it is a refreshing change from a lot of Bat-Universe adaptations where mental illness is demonized. Alice giving up the buzzer also meant that Ryan Wilder, who herself had been robbed of a happy and loving home, now had a family and sibling as well. Alice’s actions were altruistic—for Team Batwoman, for Ryan, and for herself.

Of course, Skarsten and Sleeth play an integral part in creating Alice’s layered personality. Skarsten’s ability to capture Alice’s haunted look every time she recalls her past, her deranged demeanor in the present, and Alice’s desperation for a better future are just some of the reasons that viewers have grown to be invested in the character and her redemption. Though she began her on-screen life as Kate Kane’s lost twin and a Gotham supervillain, Alice has become much more than that. She found a not-always-welcome place on Team Batwoman and eventually even won over Mary. The Batwoman Season 3 finale was a perfect send-off for her, giving Alice the opportunity to find a real-world way to deal with everything she’s gone through while cementing her role on the series as a more sympathetic character.

From 'Titans' to 'Batwoman': Batman Adaptations Are Best Without the Dark Knight

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Monita Mohan (83 Articles Published) Monita is the Marketing Manager of The Walrus by day and an entertainment writer by night. Her bylines have appeared on Fansided websites Bam Smack Pow and Show Snob, as well as on Vocal and Women Write About Comics. She is also the co-host of the pop culture podcast, Stereo Geeks. More From Monita Mohan