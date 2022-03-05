On October 6, 2019, The CW premiered, Batwoman, their sixth television show in their DC television universe, the Arrowverse. The arrival of Batwoman was monumental, not only as the second female-led superhero show but also as the first one led by an openly queer character. It was a moment that many queer comic book fans had been waiting for, and the show decided to take it a step further by making a point of casting an openly queer actress in the titular role.

Based on the DC Comics of the same name, Batwoman would follow Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Kate Kane, who would take up the bat-mantle after his disappearance.

After the show's announcement that Batwoman would arrive in the Arrowverse during the 2018 crossover event ‘Elseworld’, Australian actress Ruby Rose (Pitch Perfect 3) was cast in the titular character. The casting was met with criticism, and Rose was attacked online. While some criticism was related to their previous performances, many of the attacks against them were derogatory and led to the actress deactivating all over their social media account for a while.

But most agreed to give the show the benefit of the doubt, hoping that they would be proven wrong and that the show would do justice to a beloved comic book character. Except, when the show premiered, and with the subsequent episodes, Rose’s casting’s criticism proved to at least be warranted.

Most shows rely on the chemistry within their cast, especially during their first season. A poorly written show can survive if the chemistry is there, fans will continue to come for the characters and the relationships. Batwoman’s first season never benefited from that, and a lot of that revolved around Ruby Rose’s portrayal of Kate Kane.

While it was learned after their departure about the on-set problems, it was clear from the first moment of the show that the casting of Rose in the titular role just wasn’t working. So many emotional moments just did not have the same impact simply because the chemistry was not there. Even when their co-stars gave their everything, it did not work, which led to most characters being one-note, not being developed, and not having the emotional impact the show could have had since everything revolved around Kate.

By the end of the first season, the show’s only saving grace was Rachel Skarsten (Lost Girls) as Kate Kane’s presumed dead fraternal twin sister, Alice. Skarsten gave everything in all of her scenes, playing the villain in a way that captivated the audience and brought this nuanced to her that was never really seen on the small screen. She was the one bright spot, the one character that felt that even with the show's problems, it would be easy just to keep watching for her.

After the first season ended, the news that Ruby Rose would leave the show broke; a mutual decision is what was being said. During that announcement, the show also revealed that instead of recasting Kate Kane, they would introduce a new character that would take up the mantle of Batwoman. And just like that, a show that had just finished its first season would part ways with its lead and was now going to go through a soft reboot.

Except, that soft reboot has changed everything for the better. Batwoman’s saving grace arrived in the form of Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me). With just one casting decision, the show became something entirely different. By the time the first episode of the second season ended, it was clear that the show was about to find its identity.

The decision to create a new character instead of recasting Kate was controversial. Most fans wanted to see Kate Kane on their screen and asked for a recast instead. Still, the introduction of Ryan Wilder, an ex-convict who, after seeing Kate Kane’s plane crash, finds the batsuit and starts taunting the Batwoman mantle, saved the show from certain doom.

If the first season was all about Kate, the second season understood something it simply didn’t before. The rest of their cast was excellent, especially if you put a lead in it that they had chemistry with. All of a sudden, the show changed for the better.

Ryan Wilder brought something fresh to the screen, and her story became one that thematically worked better for the show. Her story was rarely seen on screen, and the writers seemed to excel at pairing Leslie with the rest of the cast and creating gold.

The best example is her relationship with Megan Tandy’s Sophie Moore. Introduced as Kate’s love interest in the first season, the show never seemed to know what to do with Sophie. Trying to fit her into their story and developing her into more than just the love interest. Her dynamic with Kate never worked, primarily due to the lack of chemistry between the two actresses. Once put against Ryan Wilder, Sophie Moore became more than just the love interest. Their dynamic was different, one of hate and mistrust at first, now has evolved into one of trust and love over the last two seasons. It was a dynamic amplified by Tandy and Leslie’s chemistry and the writing, a story that showcased what the show had been missing during its first season.

The show finally had a lead that could deliver on all the front. Suddenly, Batwoman had all the pieces into making a good show. And over the second and third seasons, it has taken strides to do so, crafting stories and relationships that fans have been craving for.

Batwoman has learned from its mistakes. Leaving the Kate Kane story behind for good in its third season and instead building Ryan’s own story, giving her gallery of villains while also paying homage to the Cape Crusader that we all know and love. It’s a mix that has worked to their advantage and proves that a bad first season sometimes doesn’t mean that the show will never be good.

