The CW's Batwoman will finally see Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox become the hero he was destined to become, as two official images of the actor in his Batwing outfit show a striking resemblance to his comic book counterpart.

A part of the show since the beginning, Johnson has had a long road towards becoming a full-fledged hero. Executive producer Caroline Dries discussed Luke’s journey and the introduction of Batwing, saying:

"I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages. I can speak for Cam when I say, So has he! But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

Johnson himself expressed his gratitude for the role and showed he understands how important this representation is:

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero. The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity - to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!"

The arrival of the images comes as no coincidence after this week’s episode of Batwoman had Luke Fox close to death, causing him to hallucinate reuniting with his father while in a coma. The traumatic events showed how desperately he wanted to see his father, while also serving as a turning point in his journey. Costume Designer Maya Mani, who has created many of the suits for the “Arrowverse,” talks about representing Luke’s relationship with his father through the design of the new suit:

“I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke. It was conceived within the realm of a child’s imagination; the suit is a bit fantastical and based on the whimsy of a young boy’s dream - complete with rocket boosters and hidden bits that pop out! The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a solid team who all came together and met the many challenges of encompassing lights, moving parts and the need for mobility head on, bringing this character to life."

The second season of Batwoman premiered on January 17, with new episodes airing every Sunday on The CW. Check out the images below:

