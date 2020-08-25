Why the New ‘Batwoman’ Already Feels Connected with Her Character

After the sudden departure of Ruby Rose as the CW’s Batwoman, part of the network’s ongoing DC universe of Greg Berlanti-involved shows (an Arrow-verse, if you will), the producers found their new title performer for season 2: Javicia Leslie. And while Leslie hasn’t started production yet — y’know, given the whole “global pandemic” or whatever — she is already gearing up to step into the character’s iconic suit. And as she told the Hollywood Reporter, she already feels a personal connection to Batwoman.

For starters: Leslie has been a fan of Batman and all of its lore since the beginning of her life, finding particular joy in Eartha Kitt‘s portrayal of Catwoman in the Adam West-starring ’60s TV series (which, yes, obviously, Kitt is a damn icon). Leslie auditioned for the Batwoman title role, the newly created Ryan Wilder, over Zoom, and felt an immediate connection to Wilder, stating that they both share a “quirky but ‘I’m a boss if I have to be’ type of mentality.” Leslie also feels enthralled for the positive Black representation she gets to be a part of as the first Black Batwoman, saying, “This really had nothing to do with me and everything to do with my people and with little Black girls.”

While “all of society” deals with the pressures of a pandemic, Leslie is already prepping physically for the role: “I’m very active in my personal life, so being able to allow that to be my work, that’s heaven for me. I do Muay Thai. I do fitness training. I run. Anything that’s active I’m always down for, so this is going to be like playing on the playground every day.” Excuse me, I just thought about a season of Batwoman in which Batwoman smashes thugs Tony Jaa style, and I ascended into The Pearly Gates of Heaven.

Ultimately, Leslie is here for a good time and a long time as the new Batwoman: “There’s not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade. This is a great beginning to what I’m sure will be a very long journey.” I can’t wait for her fans to go along it with her — and if you’re itching for more on Batwoman in the meantime, here’s Rose sharing why she decided to leave the show.