‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew’ Get Full-Season Orders From the CW

The CW has just ordered 9 additional episodes for two of its brand new series, Batwoman and Nancy Drew, increasing both shows to a full-season run of 22 episodes. It’s a pretty firm vote of confidence for the freshman dramas, with the order coming just three weeks into the CW’s fall season. It’s also good news for fans of teen mysteries and Ruby Rose beating the shit out of people.

Both Batwoman and Nancy Drew have been strong ratings performers in both live and delayed viewing, so the decision to order full seasons makes sense. Also, these are the first two new series the CW has developed since ending its output deal with Netflix, meaning the network will be able to stream every episode from the shows’ current seasons on its own platform and capitalize on that sweet binge-watching revenue.

Batwoman follows Kate Kane (Rose), a hard-edged vigilante taking up the mantle of Batwoman after Batman’s three-year disappearance throws Gotham City into chaos. The show is the latest in the line of CW’s popular DC superhero dramas including The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow. (You can read our review of the first two episodes right here.)

Nancy Drew is the most recent adaptation of the titular character from the famed series of mystery novels. In the CW series, Nancy is a college-bound amateur detective whose plans are suddenly thrown into limbo after the sudden death of her mother. Deciding to put off college and sleuthing for a while doesn’t do any good, though, because she quickly finds herself a suspect in the murder of a prominent socialite.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 PM, while Nancy Drew comes on Wednesdays at 9 PM after Riverdale, another popular CW series. But you can catch both on the CW’s free streaming app, with new episodes becoming available the day after they air.