EP Marc Guggenheim Sees Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Exit as a “Great Creative Opportunity”

A few days ago, we learned that Batwoman lead actress Ruby Rose would depart the CW superhero series despite playing the title character. Rose apparently left because of the demanding schedule for the show, but whatever her reasons, Batwoman is coming back for a second season, which means that its writers will now have to figure out a way to make that departure work.

Christina Radish spoke to Batwoman executive producer Marc Guggenheim about what the show will do now that they have to find a new actress to play the masked vigilante:

This is the first time that you’ve had the departure of a title character in the Arrow-verse, before the show is complete. Is it bittersweet to have to say goodbye to Ruby Rose, or does it feel like there’s an excitement about what the possibilities next are?



GUGGENHEIM: It’s funny, I think it’s both. I was talking to one of the Batwoman writers, the other day, and we were saying how, in this, is a great creative opportunity. I think there’ll be people who come to the show, quite frankly, just to see how the writers choose to handle this. I’m a big believer that anytime you face a production challenge, and sometimes it’s in cast while sometimes it’s just logistics, in that challenge, lies a creative opportunity. I was actually talking about that with Beth Schwartz, the other day. We were talking about how, once production presumes posts the pandemic, how are we going to work with all these different limitations? And it’s the exact same thing, which is that, in those limitations and in those challenges lie the chance to do something new and different, and come up with a clever creative solution. That, to me, is the fun part of the job.

Given all the fantasy/sci-fi tools at their disposal, the writers shouldn’t have a problem finding a reason to explain why Batwoman looks different, should they bother to explain it at all. Sometimes roles are recast and audiences just roll with it. Not everything has to be explained, but I’m curious to see if the writers will pursue such an explanation.