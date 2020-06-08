‘Batwoman’ Showrunner Reveals Why Kate Kane Recasting Is Going Forward

There has been much discussion over Ruby Rose‘s exit from the CW/Arrowverse series Batwoman in the wake of initial reports and confirmation from both sides. Since our initial report in mid-May, we’ve learned of Rose’s carefully considered decision to depart the CW show and of the Batwoman team’s decision to recast the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman now that Rose has left the scene. But, what exactly was the thought process behind that decision to recast.

Worry not; there is nothing nefarious about recasting Rose’s role. In fact, as reported by Give Me My Remote, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries explained during an ATX TV Festival panel chat what decisions went into this the process. What’s important to highlight, per Dries, is this recasting will happen out of respect for what Rose contributed to the show in addition to the following reasons. Dries also remarked,

“I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking Season 2. But upon further reflection, and [EP] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call — and he’s way smarter than me about this sort of stuff — he’s like ‘You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.’ Just to also respect everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character.”

Details of plans to recast the Batwoman lead made their way onto the internet in recently. Initially reported by Decider (and later confirmed by Deadline), leaked casting call on Reddit details the search for a “Ryan Wilder” character (name could be a placeholder), which describes the new Batwoman lead, in part, as “Female, Mid-late 20s, any ethnicity. Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in her van with her plant.”

Dries also explained why she believed making this “Ryan Wilder” character into the new lead makes sense and would be appreciated by the Batwoman fandom.

“I just think it helps the audience a little bit, too, that we’re not asking them to not address the elephant in the room. I’m inventing a whole new character. In her past, she was inspired by Batwoman. She is going to take on the mantle and is completely maybe not be the right person at the time to be doing it. That’s what makes it fun.”

We’ll keep you posted as the Batwoman casting search continues. In the meantime, you can watch Batwoman Season 1 on HBO Max.