‘Batwoman’: First Season 2 Images of Javicia Leslie Reveal Gotham City’s New Hero

The CW has revealed the first images of Javicia Leslie donning an all-new cape and cowl for Batwoman. As the character Ryan Wilder, Leslie is taking over the title role from Ruby Rose‘s Kate Kane for season 2, which will see a full redesign of the Batwoman costume debuting in episode 3.

Here’s what showrunner Caroline Dries had to say:

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

Leslie herself added: “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Check out the new costume below. Batwoman is scheduled to return to The CW in January 2021. For more on the series, here is how the story will follow Kate Kane’s exit.