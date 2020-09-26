New ‘Batwoman’ Javicia Leslie Dons Batsuit in First-Look Photo from Season 2 Set

A new era has officially begun where The CW’s Batwoman is concerned. Fans were treated to the first look at new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie in the iconic Batsuit. The photo arrives as filming for Batwoman Season 2 continues in Vancouver and the CW show gears up for an early 2021 premiere.

Leslie shared the new photo on her Instagram on Friday. This is the first time we’ve seen Leslie as Batwoman, but we unfortunately don’t get to see her in action as the DC Comics hero. Instead, this pic is a still from what looks like screen test footage. Leslie captioned the photo with, “Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

Based on that caption, it sure sounds like the Batsuit we see Leslie wearing in this new photo — which appears to be Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) old suit — will soon get some Ryan Wilder-approved adjustments in Season 2. A new Batsuit is a fitting move for Leslie and her Batwoman character as she helps usher in a new era for the show. News of Leslie’s Batwoman casting emerged in early July. The news arrived shortly after it was reported Rose was leaving the show after one season. While Batwoman Season 2 will address the sudden exit of Kate Kane, it will also very much be focused on establishing Leslie’s Ryan Wilder and her new take on Batwoman. On that note, it will be interesting to see what changes Ryan’s Batsuit will get as Batwoman moves forward.

Batwoman Season 2 is currently filming and expected to premiere on The CW in January 2021. Get your first look at Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. our new Batwoman, below. Get even more updates on The CW here and the DCEU here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.