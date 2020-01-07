The CW Renews ‘Batwoman’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’, 10 More Series for 2020-21

0

The CW has renewed virtually its entire slate of shows for the 2020-21 season, which is putting them on track to finish out the broadcast year with zero cancellations for the second year in a row. That doesn’t mean none of its shows are going away – long-running hits Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100 are all concluding this year. And while the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene hasn’t technically been renewed and doesn’t premiere until February, the network has already ordered 13 additional scripts, which is a good indication that it will also be brought back for 2021.

Among the shows that have been renewed are freshman series Batwoman and Nancy Drew; returning DC series The Flash, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl; the improbable hit gritty Archie Comics reboot Riverdale; and veteran shows All American, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, and Roswell, New Mexico.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

The departure of some of the network’s biggest shows will make room for new dramas in the 2020-2021 season. So far, those new series include an Arrow spinoff focusing on the Earth and Earth-2 Black Canaries (Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy) and Oliver Queen’s daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, a Dark Shadows sequel/reboot, and Supergirl spin-off Superman & Lois.