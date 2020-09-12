New ‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Plot Teases Focus on Kate Kane’s Exit

Some interesting new plot teases were shared at the Batwoman panel during the second half of the DC FanDome event. The focus of Saturday’s DC FanDome event has been all about the TV shows under the DC umbrella, and that definitely includes The CW’s Batwoman. One of the highlights of the 40-minute Batwoman panel was showrunner Caroline Dries and our new Batwoman, Javicia Leslie, opening up as much as they could about what fans can expect from Season 2’s story.

Previously, Dries made it very clear that Batwoman Season 2 would not write off Kate Kane or ignore her absence in the Batwoman world — a natural concern from fans of the show in the wake of Ruby Rose‘s exit in May. On Saturday, Dries followed up on these past comments by elaborating (somewhat) on how the characters in the show will deal with Kate’s absence.

“We have two major stories this season as we come into Season 2. The first one is: Where is Kate? What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season. All of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that. Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, mystery, tension, intrigue. It will be shocking, awesome, and amazing.”

Dries went on to tease a bit more about Season 2 by turning her comments towards how Batwoman will handle the introduction of Ryan Wilder. Dries remarked,

“Then we have a new hero rising into Gotham. Ryan is a new character to the world of DC. She has a lot going against her. She was a girl who was a statistic of injustice the moment she was born and the system was no built for this person. She will constantly battle against the system. All throughout [her life] she’s battled it […] and she will continue to battle against it as Batwoman.”

Leslie shared her own thoughts on what it means for Ryan’s introduction into the Batwoman world, adding, “I know that going into it, it’s going to be a struggle because when you’re a part of a community that has been neglected by the system, that’s the initial community that you feel responsible for helping. That’s what you’re going to see. You’re are going to see that community of Gotham that got overlooked.”

Batwoman is expected to return for Season 2 on The CW in January 2021. Filming on Season 2 began in early September 2020. Get even more DC FanDome updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.