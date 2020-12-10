The CW has released a new trailer for Batwoman season 2, which gives a much clearer look at Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) in action as Gotham City's newest savior. (She has a Batmobile, so, immediate approval from moi.) Leslie took over the lead role from Ruby Rose, who departed the series after season 1, and it looks like season 2 will be as much about what the heck happened to Rose's Kate Kane as it will be Ryan Wilder stepping up in her place.

Speaking of: Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed a while back that a brand new Batsuit will debut in season 2's third episode, symbolizing a stark change in the woman behind the mask. Here's exactly what she said:

'Batwoman': First Season 2 Images of Javicia Leslie Reveal Gotham City's New Hero "I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl."

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

Check out the trailer below. Batwoman returns to The CW for season 2 on Sunday, January 17. For more on the network's small-screen DC Universe, here are the details on David Ramsey's return as John Diggle...and maybe Green Lantern.

Here is the official synopsis for Batwoman:

In a city desperate for a savior, Batwoman must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

