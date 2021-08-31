The CW's Batwoman has found its Dr. Pamela Isley, a.k.a. Poison Ivy. The Agent Carter alum Bridget Regan will be joining the cast for the upcoming third season. Regan is the fourth actress to portray the scarlet-haired botanist on TV, following in the footsteps of Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List who played the character on Fox's Gotham.

Poison Ivy is set to be a recurring guest star in the show's third season, but it is unclear if Ivy is the season's big villain, or if she is just a minor villain that Ryan Wilder will have to face off against. Whatever threat Wilder is faced with, when it comes to Dr. Pamela Isley, it's assured that she will get to the root of it.

Dr. Isley is a former botany student from Gotham University who is described as being a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. Of course, anyone familiar with DC Comics knows that her passionate nature fuels her decision to inject herself with plant toxins, which leads her to turn over a new leaf and become Poison Ivy — one of Batman's iconic supervillain foes.

In addition to appearing on Agent Carter as Dottie Underwood, Regan was recently on the limited series Paradise Lost, and is best known for her roles on The Last Ship, Jane the Virgin, White Collar, and Kahlan Amnell on Legend of the Seeker.

Javicia Leslie is set to return as Ryan Wilder (a.k.a Batwoman) alongside Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane, Luke Fox as Batwing, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton. While Dougray Scott is not set to return as Jacob Kane, Batwoman has added a number of new characters to the cast of their third season including Robin Givens as Jada Jet, Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet, and Gotham's Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya.

The third season of Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW on October 13.

