Victoria Cartagena has been cast as Renee Montoya in the upcoming third season of The CW’s Batwoman, according to Deadline. This is the second time that Cartagena has played Renee Montoya after appearing as the character in the first season of the FOX series Gotham.

Reportedly, Batwoman’s Montoya is a former Gotham City Police officer who left the force due to the GCPD’s corruption. She runs the “freaks division” which hasn’t seen a lot of action until now. Montoya is still the Montoya that fans know and love from the comics: righteous, pragmatic, LGBTQ+, and determined to help clean up the streets of Gotham by whatever means necessary.

Cartagena’s previous portrayal of Montoya was limited to the first season of Gotham, after premiering in the pilot as a recurring role. While Gotham and Batwoman are not connected, it is exciting to see Cartagena return as a fan-favorite character in the DC Comics universe.

RELATED: ‘Batwoman’s Camrus Johnson Makes Debut as Batwing in New Images

When she was first cast as Montoya in Gotham, Cartagena reportedly didn’t know that the character was a lesbian until the first cast dinner. When casting rumors began to circulate that Batwoman would be adding Renee Montoya to the cast, The Illuminerdi shared that casting specified that they were encouraging “performers who identify as LGBTQ+ are encouraged to submit” for the role.

The character first originated in Batman: The Animated Series, before becoming a staple in the comics, video games, and associated media. While Montoya has had several notable relationships with women within the DC universe, her most well-known relationship was her marriage to Kate Kane. This is the character's latest live-action appearance since Rosie Perez played the cop in Birds of Prey.

In addition to Cartagena, Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as the newly minted Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Camrus Johnson as Batwing. Season 3 will premiere on The CW on October 13.

KEEP READING: How The CWverse Is Distancing Itself from Law Enforcement

Share Share Tweet Email

2021 TIFF Lineup Adds ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ and More The Toronto International Film Festival has also chosen 'Dear Evan Hansen' to open the event.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (35 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt