Batwoman Season 3 ended on a high, but the showrunners still left us with a teaser of what’s next. With the show’s future in limbo (it has yet to be renewed for a fourth season), fans have been left wondering if they’ll ever learn the identity of the mysterious figure who appeared in the final moments of the season finale.

In the climax of "We Having Fun Yet?" Marquis Jet/Joker (Nick Creegan) threatens to dissolve all of Gotham in acid. Using the Bat-Blimp, he intends to spray the unsuspecting citizens, but Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Team Batwoman stop Marquis before he executes his plan. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to steer the Bat-Blimp over water, so Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) directs it to a desolate area, which she assumes is uninhabited. But this is Gotham, and that area definitely had at least one resident, as we see in the closing moments when Gotham news reporter Dana Dewitt (Allison Riley) is brutally murdered by a skeletal silhouette, who looks to be severely wounded by the acid.

Showrunner Caroline Dries has hinted in interviews that she knows exactly which character from the comic book canon she’d like to introduce if the show gets a new season, but she and the writers would still put their own spin on it. Which is to be expected, considering how the show reimagined Batman’s rogues gallery throughout the third season. While we can’t read Dries’ mind, we can speculate, from what little we’ve seen of this monster, who this monster could be.

Monster Men

Dr. Hugo Strange hasn’t made an appearance in the Arrowverse yet, but his Monster Men might. In the comics, these monsters are created by Hugo Strange’s experiments on innocent patients. Strange turns the patients into huge, monstrous figures with little intellect. In the DC: Rebirth comic arc Batman: Night of the Monster Men, Batwoman fights the Monster Men alongside other members of the Bat-family - she and Nightwing are even, temporarily, turned into monsters themselves. The latest iterations of these characters are hideous. It’s not impossible for the Batwoman creative team to introduce a Monster Man (or Men), without first establishing Hugo Strange’s presence. But on their own, the Monster Men wouldn’t make for compelling villains.

Two-Face

Harvey Dent/Two-Face is probably a longshot as a candidate for the monster, simply because he’s a high profile character who has already been adapted in numerous Batman properties, and the studio is most likely going to save him for possible sequels to The Batman. However, Dries and team were able to negotiate three episodes for Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) for the third season, so they could try again with Two-Face. What would a Gotham District Attorney be doing out in the middle of nowhere? We can only imagine! But Harvey Dent could have found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, setting him on the path to becoming the notorious criminal Two-Face.

Scarecrow

Most Batman fans will be aware of Dr. Jonathan Crane, a character who is either depicted as a professor of psychology or a practitioner in that field, before his obsession with phobias turns him into Scarecrow, the Master of Fear. At first glance, the monster in the Batwoman finale resembles a damaged scarecrow, so if the creators’ do plan on bringing this character to life, they could put a unique spin on Scarecrow’s origins, his use of fear toxins and his general ability to scare people to death. Scarecrow, unfortunately, is another popular comic book character who the studio may not relinquish that easily, but the possibilities of introducing a cerebral character like Scarecrow are very exciting.

Clayface

Basil Karlo/Clayface is one of those tragic villains we can’t help but sympathize with. Karlo is an actor, and depending on the comic book era, he’s either driven mad by jealousy and turns into a serial killer called Clayface, or he’s transformed into a shapeshifting creature, and has less and less control over his own form. Clayface’s most familiar origin story is the one introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, and that could inform his appearance on Batwoman. The character’s ability to shapeshift not only means he can squeeze into unimaginable places to get around, but Clayface could also change into Dana DeWitt’s form and roam around Gotham looking for revenge.

Jane Doe

The Arrowverse has featured a character named Jane Doe on Supergirl, but she doesn’t quite match the Batman villain of the same name. In the comics, Jane Doe is a serial killer who stalks and kills victims, after which she steals their identities. Jane Doe has the ability and the gadgets to mimic her prey to perfection. Her character is usually illustrated as skeletal and devoid of skin or recognizable features. Batwoman has had plenty of female supervillains on the show, and Jane Doe could be added to the roster. Now that Alice seems to have left villainy behind, a new character who dabbles in identity theft could make for a tense season.

Doctor Phosphorus

Dr. Alexander Sartorius, aka Doctor Phosphorus may not be a character known to many fans, but he does fit the overall look of the creature in the finale. In the comics, Doctor Phosphorus's attempts to build a nuclear power plant in the middle of Gotham City are thwarted, so he moves it to the outskirts. However, he instead becomes irradiated by his own plant, turning him into a glowing phosphorus skeleton. This being Gotham, Doctor Phosphorus immediately decides to make the city pay for what happened to him. Since he’s a little known character with a similar character design, it would be no wonder if Doctor Phosphorus is Batwoman’s next villain.

Blight

Derek Powers/Blight is actually a villain seen in the Batman Beyond television series and comic books. The series is set in a distant future where Terry McGinnis has taken on the mantle of the Batman, and one of his arch-rivals is Derek Powers. Powers is a corrupt CEO who accidentally gets a taste of his own nerve gas, turning him into a radioactive translucent skeleton, not unlike Doctor Phosphorus. Powers spends most of his time desperate to find a cure for himself and exploding because of his own temper. The character is a walking nuclear disaster and would perfectly fit the skeletal look and alternative origin story created by the Batwoman Season 3 finale.

Doctor Death

There are a lot of doctors on this list, which is a concerning sign for health care in Gotham City. Dr. Karl Hellfern/Doctor Death is considered the first supervillain that Batman faced in the comics. Given his longevity, Doctor Death has gone through a number of iterations over the decades, but the common thread is that Doctor Death is usually a disfigured or deformed character and, like many other Batman villains, loves unleashing gases on unsuspecting Gothamites and killing them. Since the character has been missing from the pages of Batman comics for a while, it would hardly be a surprise if Batwoman resurrected him as a season villain.

Solomon Grundy

Cyrus Gold/Solomon Grundy has become a familiar figure in DC Comics adaptations, and technically speaking, the Arrowverse has existing iterations of this character on Arrow and Stargirl. The Arrow version was nothing like the comic book character, and Stargirl hasn’t properly crossed over to the Arrowverse, so there’s potential for Dries and team to give this supervillain new life - as much life as a zombie can have, that is. Solomon is known for being a big, dumb brute, who recites the nursery rhyme “Solomon Grundy” ad nauseam. He’s not very loquacious, but he is scary and strong. The creature at the end definitely called Solomon to mind, but would he make an interesting villain for Team Batwoman?

