[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Batwoman Season 3]Batman’s Rogues Gallery is almost as famous as the Caped Crusader himself, so how does one make these characters relevant after so many adaptations? Batwoman Season 3 is paving the way.

From the moment Batwoman aired on The CW, the show gave viewers a brand new look at Gotham through the eyes of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and her team, which consisted solely of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) at the time. Then, with the introduction of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the protagonist in the second season, we got a look at Gotham from the ground up, a perspective that’s often missing from Batman stories. Now with Season 3, the showrunners have expanded the scope of the show beyond an examination of the city to an investigation into what makes a Gotham villain.

Taking off from the events of the previous season, the first half of Season 3 has put the spotlight firmly on new incarnations of familiar villainous characters. After Batman’s trophies—artifacts taken from the Rogues’ Gallery—were scattered across Gotham in the season 2 finale, Ryan Wilder/Batwoman was placed in charge of salvaging the items before they could fall into nefarious hands. Despite Team Batwoman’s best efforts, this is Gotham and it wasn’t long before the trophies birthed new villains. So, what makes these villains different?

Legacy characters are not a new phenomenon in the Bat universe—countless characters have adopted the same moniker or passed the baton on to others. This has been the theme in Batwoman Season 3. In “Mad As a Hatter”, Liam Crandle (Amitai Marmorstein) is a die-hard fan of the show’s antagonist, Alice/Beth Kane (Rachel Skarsten). When he came upon the infamous mind-control top hat belonging to the Mad Hatter, Crandle used it to liberate Alice. But the showrunners subverted our expectations by making Crandle a good foil for Alice—he idolized her and we expected Alice to fall under his spell. Instead, the writers turned it into an opportunity for Alice to acknowledge her own mental state, which had deteriorated during her incarceration in Arkham Asylum. Crandle was a catalyst for Alice’s growth, a gender reversal not seen enough in the Batman universe.

In the second episode, a teenaged boy becomes the new Killer Croc. While the boy’s father tries to protect him from Batwoman, the boy himself is nothing short of a cold-blooded killer (pun intended), who eats his own father. Croc has been underused in most DC Comics adaptations or has become the butt of jokes. In just one episode, the Batwoman version gave the character more gravitas and menace. Some people just don’t deserve redemption.

Even Professor Pyg made his appearance on the show as a former disgruntled employee who terrorized Jeturian Industries head Jada Jet (Robin Givens) and her family in her own home. Lazlo Valentin/Professor Pyg (Rob Nagle) pretended to be a private chef, only to trap Jada et al in a locked room episode that added tension to an otherwise laughable villain.

Where the showrunners have been particularly successful is capturing the emotional core of the characters. Every Batman fan knows the heartbreaking story of Victor Fries who put his wife, Nora, on ice in the hopes of saving her from a degenerative disease. But what about Nora? We rarely get to see her point of view. On Batwoman Nora (Jennifer Higgin) received her own arc. When Mister Freeze’s cryogenic weapon is stolen, Nora and her sister, Dee (June B. Wilde), are pulled into the fight. Nora isn’t really a villain, only one by association. We’ve almost always seen things from Victor’s point of view, but this show put Nora in the spotlight and showed us how other people’s fears derailed her life. Finally, Nora had the agency to decide how to live or to live at all.

Of course, these are all one-off storylines. The season also has multiple antagonists in the pipeline. Before Season 3 aired, it was announced that Bridget Regan would be appearing as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy. Despite not making her debut yet, Poison Ivy’s has made a mark on the show. We’ve always known the character to be an eco-terrorist, but recently, Ivy’s earned plenty of fans due to her romantic pairing with Bat-villain Harley Quinn. Batwoman, a show that’s never backed away from being as queer as possible, leaned into Ivy’s queer backstory.

Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), a washed-up former cop heading her own Rogues unit has been particularly invested in retrieving the Bat-trophies. Her interest isn’t only out of a sense of duty—Renee and Pamela Isley were lovers at university before Pamela was experimented on and turned into Poison Ivy. Ivy’s extreme planet-saving methods drove a wedge between Renee and her, leading Renee to betray Ivy and leave her to be buried alive by Batman. Every revelation by Renee has been heartbreaking. She’s a person with exceptionally strong morals who’s had to make decisions that have hurt both her and the love of her life. We know Poison Ivy will finally make an appearance on the show, but what impact her arrival will have on Renee has added to the anticipation. Let’s be honest, we’re all hoping they can redeem each other and ride off into the sunset.

Alongside the emotional stakes, Batwoman Season 3 has also made the villain storylines personal. This is, again, not unusual for the show. Season 1 villain Alice is the twin sister of then protagonist Kate Kane; Season 2’s villains also had connections to the heroes; why should Season 3 be any different?

While the real Poison Ivy has been teased, a new one has already taken her place. Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) was abducted and infected by Ivy’s vines, slowly turning her into Poison Ivy—or Poison Mary, as some people like to call her. Except, Mary’s goals aren’t quite so environmentally friendly. Throughout the first part of the season, Mary was ignored by her teammates who were wrapped up in their own personal problems. But while Mary constantly supported them, the only one who supported her was… her stepsister Alice. We can hardly blame her for breaking bad!

Mary has been the poster child of the millennial/gen-z generations on the show. She began as little more than a social media influencer, obsessed with getting the best selfie. But there was always something deeper with Mary, and she’s evolved into a full-fledged medical doctor with her own underground clinic on the show. Mary isn’t the kind of person who’s used to isolation, yet she’s triumphed over the numerous tragedies she’s faced to better herself. The least her team could have done was to listen to her. All this makes Mary’s craving for attention from the only loved ones she has left all that more relatable. Mary being bad because she can and because she just wants to be is also a change from many iterations of Batman’s female villains. They’re often seen as reluctantly villainous, or altruistically so, but Mary just wants to have fun!

As does another new baddie on the scene. The second season ended with Alice dropping a bombshell on Ryan Wilder—her birth mother was alive. At the start of the third season, the newest Team Batwoman member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), tracked Ryan’s mother which unintentionally led the woman straight to Gotham.

At first, it seemed like Jada Jet was little more than a cold, evil corporate billionaire who had abandoned Ryan to move up the career ladder. In fact, Jada’s efforts to distance herself from Ryan came from her need to protect Ryan from her son. Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) was once a lovely, kind little boy, till one day the Joker abducted his school bus and attacked Marquis with one of his electric buzzers. That jolt of electricity, seemingly, changed Marquis into an angry and violent sociopath. Jada has been living in fear of him hurting someone, to the point that she tried to cryo-freeze her son till she could find a cure. Unfortunately, that plan didn’t work.

Marquis has been a tour de force this season. Initially, he displayed quintessential rebellious behavior, but his narcissism has become obvious since. Ryan was his ally till she purportedly lied to him. His mother was someone to aspire to, till her goals went against his. The turning point for Marquis’ character wasn’t the Joker revelation, it was how he instinctively murdered Professor Pyg when Pyg got his hands on Marquis. The brutality was an unmistakable sign that something was wrong. As we learned at the end of “A Lesson from Professor Pyg”, something has been wrong with Marquis for a very long time.

The mid-season finale closed with Marquis taking over Wayne Enterprises promising to protect Gotham’s citizens. His claims were a lot less convincing as we noticed his orange suit and purple-tinted hair, a garish look that’s reminiscent of the Joker himself. If there was any doubt which villain Marquis was emulating, actor Nick Creegan put paid to those doubts on Twitter. As we wait for Batwoman to return, the mystery behind Marquis’ true nature is one question we’re desperate for the writers to answer.

In many ways, Batwoman season 3 feels like the spiritual successor to Gotham, a show that filled in the backstory for several villains, exploring a new facet of the universe. For far too long, the Batman universe has been a monolith of primarily white people with an emphasis on complex male characters. When shows like Batwoman adopt and adapt the same world they transform a beloved fictional universe to be more inclusive. The show has several strong and compelling female characters, queer characters and characters of color. Poison Mary and the new Joker are both people of color, which we’ve not had before. Both stories are personal but now have a more expansive appeal and consequences.

Through Marquis Jet, Poison Mary, Poison Ivy, Nora Fries, and new takes on known villains of the week, Batwoman season 3 has reimagined characters and concepts in a world that’s far too familiar to the fanbase. As a result, they’ve transformed the Rogues Gallery into refreshing new characters, who are complex and relevant for the modern age.

