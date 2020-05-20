Why Ruby Rose Left ‘Batwoman’ Ahead of Season 2

Ruby Rose threw a major Bat-bomb into the CW’s plans when she opted not to return for Batwoman ahead of season 2. The star’s abrupt departure led to a healthy dose of speculation, including the possibility that an emergency surgery she underwent for two herniated discs was the reason for the split. However, a new report from Variety reveals something simpler, noting that Rose was “unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead, which led to friction on the set. It was thus decided by her and the network and studio, Warner Bros. Television, that they would part ways.”

It’s a diplomatic statement that’s actually much more intriguing than it sounds, especially when it comes to the future of the Arrowverse. Rose was arguably the biggest name to sign on to a leading CW role, coming off of a star turn in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and big-screen roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. Usually, these small-screen DC shows snag an up-and-comer and end up finding a gem that sticks around for seasons on end, like in the case of Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist. It’ll be interesting, to say the least, to see who the network recasts in the role, seeing as how this experiment blew up so hard, so quickly.

Here is Rose’s initial statement on the matter:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Batwoman takes place in a Gotham City three years removed from Batman’s disappearance. The Dark Knight’s cousin, Kate Kane, returns to the city and adopts the mantle of its protector. For more on Batwoman, here is the latest on the planned crossover with Superman & Lois.