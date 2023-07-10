Prime Video just released a new trailer for Bawaal, a new film starring Varun Dhawan, that explores one man's journey through the European landmarks of World War II as he deals with conflicts within his marriage. The film is set to debut on Prime Video on July 21, 2023.

Bawaal tells the story of Ajay Dixit (Dhawan), a history teacher who tends toward the grandiose. Recently married and hoping to salvage his tarnished image, Ajay and his wife embark on a journey across Europe, exploring various landmarks of World War II. Throughout the trailer, World War II is used as a metaphor for Ajay's conflicted feelings and need for constant expansion. Inevitably, Ajay will have to fight his internal war. The film will certainly give a new perspective on our tendency to interpret larger global events through a personal narrative.

A Marriage in Conflict on a Global Scale

The new trailer gives us our first glimpse into the film and into the inner mind of our film's protagonist, Ajay. A self-centered history teacher who only ever thinks of his image, Ajay does only what he thinks will make him look better in the eyes of others, including marrying his wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). But when their relationship begins to crack, shortly after marrying, the couple rushes off to Europe in the hopes of salvaging their already fractious marriage. The new trailer shows the pair's adventures through Europe and their growing conflict.

Along with their literal conflict, as they travel the continent, the trailer is interspersed with clips of Ajay traversing such World War II conflicts as the Normandy Invasion. The larger narratives of World War II and Hitler's unquenchable thirst for power will serve as the background for Ajay and Nisha's increasingly conflicted marriage. Soon the couple will begin to view their battles as extensions of a war fought over 80 years ago.

The new film comes from Nitesh Tiwari, who previously created the film Dangal, which is India's highest-growing film. In his newest film, Tiwari interweaves historical conflict with deeply personal narratives, continuing his work as a socially minded filmmaker. Dhawan, who stars as Ajay, is soon to star in the Indian installment of the Prime Video project Citadel.

Bawaal is a Hindi-language project and one of Prime Video's latest global projects. The film is set to be released to Prime Video on July 21, 2023. You can watch the new trailer down below.