Ahsoka introduced Star Wars fans to one of its most mysterious characters ever in Baylan Skoll, and although Ray Stevenson sadly passed away before seeing how well his character resonated with audiences, he's now been immortalized in toy form. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first look images of a new Baylan Skoll figure based on his appearance in the hit Disney+ Star Wars series which has already been renewed for Season 2. The figure features the latest in Hot Toys' head-sculpt technology, allowing the figure to almost perfectly resemble Stevenson, as well as his meticulously crafted black outfit and cloak with a form-fitting under-suit. The figure even features an LED light-up lightsaber with multiple blades that can mimic the laser sword in motion or at a stand still.

Hot Toys has been on quite the run, recently unveiling a new Iron Man figure based on Robert Downey Jr.'s appearance in The Avengers after Loki (Tom Hiddleston) throws him from the top of Stark Tower. Hot Toys also ventured to the hottest action franchise on the planet, John Wick, to commemorate Donnie Yen's Caine with a new figure ahead of his character's looming spin-off film. Hot Toys is also no stranger to A Galaxy Far, Far Away, as the studio recently unveiled a new Chewbacca figure based on his appearance in Return of the Jedi when he suits up in an AT-ST on Endor. This came after Hot Toys revealed several new Darth Vader figures, one classic collectible from Return of the Jedi and another, more modern and battle-damaged figure, from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What Do We Know About ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 2 was officially announced earlier this year but updates and developments have been few and far between in the days since. Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo did mention that the show plans to resume production next year, meaning it will likely be 2026, at the earliest, before it returns to Disney+. It's also unknown who will return for the second season of Ahsoka outside of Rosario Dawson, and no official news on a recast for Baylan Skoll has been revealed at the time. More information on Ahsoka Season 2 will likely become available next year as the series enters production.

The Baylan Skoll Hot Toy is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Ahsoka on Disney+.

7 10 Ahsoka After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Creator Dave Filoni Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Release Date August 1, 2023 Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

