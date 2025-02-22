Baylen Dupree from Baylen Out Loud has one major goal: to manage her symptoms enough so that her parents would feel comfortable enough with her living alone, but I think her new plan is a great compromise. Baylen Out Loud is a brand-new TLC reality series that follows around 22-year-old Baylen. Baylen’s journey first began on TikTok, and now she’s continuing to raise awareness of Tourette’s Syndrome through her reality show.

Throughout Season 1, Baylen has been working hard to learn new management and coping techniques, as well as getting out of her comfort zone to prove to her parents that she’s a well-functioning adult. Unfortunately, they’ve encountered a few problems along the way and now Baylen, as well as her boyfriend, are reconsidering the game plan. Instead of Baylen moving out on her own, Baylen has decided to move in with her military boyfriend, Colin. Her parents are just as worried about this shift in plans as they were about her living alone, but I think it’s a great compromise.

Baylen Dupree's Parents Don't Want Her Living Alone