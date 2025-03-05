In the most recent episode of Baylen Out Loud, Colin Dooley prepared for his proposal to Baylen Dupree, and I've never been more thrilled about an onscreen relationship on reality television. Baylen's mission is to change the world and her life by bringing more awareness to Tourette's Syndrome as she adjusts to adulthood. Her number one goal has been to manage her symptoms enough to gain confidence and her parents support to move out and adult on her own. So far, the new star has made a lot of progress.

Over the course of the season, she attended a conference and gave a speech and moved out. She explored more options to manage her symptoms, and she's proving that she can be independent. Now Colin, her military boyfriend, has another surprise up his sleeve. He asked for Baylen's hand in marriage and for the rest of the Duprees to help to create the ultimate beach proposal. While her parents might be right, and Baylen is facing a lot of changes at once, I couldn't be more excited for the newest TLC star.

'Baylen Out Loud' Is Different From Other Reality TV Shows