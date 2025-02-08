Baylen Out Loud is one of the most raw and eye-opening reality shows on air currently, but there seems to be one major problem that might be hindering the TikTok star from advancing. Baylen Dupree is a 22-year-old managing Tourette's Syndrome. Her journey originally began on TikTok, where she wanted to bring more awareness to Tourette's Syndrome after she was followed and videotaped in a grocery store. Little by little, Baylen is working on being more independent.

Her overall goal is to manage her tics and symptoms enough that she can live comfortably alone and pursue a “normal” life like the rest of society. Baylen is certainly making strides and is in a better position than she was a few years ago. However, the real obstacles she needs to overcome seem to be closer than she thought. Her parents, Julie and Allen Dupree, may be getting in the way of her progress.

Baylen's Parents Offer Unsolicited Opinions and Advice