Baylen Dupree, the main star of Baylen Out Loud, is officially engaged and while most of the family is celebrating alongside her, her sister, Sammi, is revealing a much more judgmental attitude. Over the course of the new TLC show, I came to learn more about Baylen, her story, and her family and this new reality show quickly became one of my favorites. After being diagnosed with late-onset Tourette's Syndrome, Baylen's life completely changed. The family spent years helping Baylen get to a point where she could be a little more independent, but it's been tough for the parents to let Baylen grow. They've expressed their concerns in almost every episode and have interjected themselves in most of Baylen's decisions, from getting engaged to moving out. However, while her parents' concerns are certainly understandable, I've noticed her growth seems to elicit a strong and perhaps inappropriate response from her sister.

'Baylen Out Loud's Sammi Offered Backhanded Compliments for Engagement