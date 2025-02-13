This year, TLC released a brand-new series called Baylen Out Loud, and it is rapidly growing into one of my favorite shows because there is nothing quite like it. While the world of reality TV is full of dating series and competition shows, Baylen Out Loud offers a unique perspective by exploring the life of Baylen Dupree, a famous TikToker who has Tourette's Syndrome. The series is only a few episodes in, but it has already left such a lasting impression that cannot be ignored, especially after her time at TIC-CON.

TIC-CON is a convention dedicated to people with Tourette's Syndrome and other similar conditions. Baylen was invited to speak at the convention, which was an amazing experience for both her and viewers like myself. The scene was a little difficult to watch as Baylen began "tic-ing" on the stage. However, she pulled through and shared more of her story, creating a rare but necessary moving scene for reality TV. The moment represents everything the show can do as Baylen's story both inspires and educates its audience.

Baylen Dupree is Authentic in 'Baylen Out Loud'