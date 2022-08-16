Disney and Loungefly revealed today they are coming to D23 Expo with a new backpack, figurine, and wallet inspired by Marvel’s friendly robot Baymax. Billed by the company as "The Ultimate Disney Fan Event," the D23 is often used to reveal news about series and films of their biggest franchises, such as Marvel and Star Wars, while also unveiling new official products.

Created by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau for 1998’s Sunfire & Big Hero 6 #1, Baymax is a life-assistant robot that helps the young genius boy Hiro Takachiho to become a hero and the leader of Big Hero 6, one of Marvel’s superteams. Baymax and Big Hero 6 suffered a major overhaul when jumping to theaters with 2014’s Big Hero Six, a successful animated film not connected to the MCU which features the goofy and lovable version of Baymax. Baymax would be back for Big Hero 6: The Series, a TV show that follows up the movie's continuity. Finally, Baymax also starred in his own series of short films, available on Disney+ since last June 29.

With Baymax carving his name on Marvel’s history as one of the company’s cutest characters, it’s no surprise Disney is pushing new products inspired by the hero. The new Loungefly collection includes a mini backpack and wallet, two of the main items produced by the company. The Baymax Battlemode Cosplay mini backpack has a metallic red exterior, mimicking the robotic hero’s weaponized armor. In the front of the backpack, we can also see Baymax’s gaze, a pair of round and gentle eyes. An image of the hero is also engraved on the back of the backpack.

Mimicking the same design, the Baymax Battlemode Cosplay wallet is shaped like the robot's face on one side. The wallet also has seven slots for holding cards and a clear slot for holding ID to carry everything you need while adventuring in San Fransokyo. The backpack will cost $90 and is made of holographic vegan leather, ensuring even animal lovers fans can acquire the item. The wallet, made of the same material, will be available for $40.

Completing the new line os products is Funko Soda 2L! Baymax collection of vinyl figurines. Each figurine comes inside a bottle, with six different Baymax statues to collect. One of these statues features Baymax with Mochi the cat, which will probably be the most wanted figurine in the collection. Unfortunately, you cannot choose which figurine you’ll get when you buy one of the Funko Soda bottles. Each figurine will cost 40$.

2022’s D23 Expo will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from September 9 to 11. The new Loungefly Baymax merchandising will become available after D23. Check out some of the images down below:

Check out Baymax! trailer below: