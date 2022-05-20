Walt Disney Animation Studios recently shared a new trailer for the upcoming animated series, Baymax!. A spin-off of the hit 2014 animated film, Big Hero 6, Baymax! is set to hit Disney+ on June 29.

Disney Animation shared the trailer on their Twitter account along with the caption, "Everyone needs a big hero." Opening on Hiro Hamada noticing Baymax is missing, the trailer shows the lovable companion robot doing his best to help the citizens of San Fransokyo. Featuring speeding food trucks and angry felines, it looks like viewers are in for a wild ride with Baymax!. Along with the new trailer, Disney also debuted key art for the series, which shows Baymax holding a lollipop with the silhouette of San Fransokyo in the background. Hiro and Cass appear in the key art, as well as several new characters.

The first Baymax! trailer released in November 2021 and revealed the series would center around Baymax assisting those in need. Baymax! creator and director of Big Hero 6, Don Hall, spoke about the upcoming series, saying, “I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks. In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Baymax! will feature the return of several cast members from Big Hero 6, including Scott Adsit (Baymax), Ryan Potter (Hiro Hamada), and Maya Rudolph (Cass). Additional voice talent for the series includes Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White. Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen produced Baymax! with Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham, and Mark Kennedy serving as directors. Cirocco Dunlap served as the series’ screenwriter.

Big Hero 6 introduced the character of Baymax, who would also appear in the spin-off 2D-animated show, Big Hero 6: The Series. The series ran for three seasons and showed the return of Scott Adsit as Baymax. Big Hero 6 grossed an estimated total of $657.8 million worldwide and received high praise from both audiences and critics. The film even earned several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Animated Movie.

Disney+ premieres Baymax! on June 29. Check out the new trailer for the series below.

