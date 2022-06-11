The inflatable robot Baymax (Scott Adsit) first saved the day in Disney’s 2014 animated film Big Hero 6. Now Baymax is back, alongside his friend Hiro (Ryan Potter), to save the city of San Fransokyo once again, except this time they won’t be fighting masked villains and evil microbots. The new Disney+ series Baymax! will follow the loveable robot as he fulfills his role of being a personal healthcare companion. This time around, Baymax is putting down his superhero armor to help the citizens of his city with all of their bumps, bruises, and ailments.

Baymax, Hiro, and the other members of their superhero team originally appeared in the Marvel Comics series Big Hero 6 by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau. Though the movie is only loosely based on the comics, Big Hero 6 was the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel characters.

Baymax! is one of several Big Hero 6 follow-up series that have been released since the initial film. The 2D animated show Big Hero 6: The Series ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel and followed the escapades of Hiro and his friends in San Fransokyo after the events of Big Hero 6. Several animated shorts also aired on Disney Channel featuring Baymax, including the series Baymax Dreams and Big Chibi 6: The Series.

Here’s everything we know about Baymax’s newest adventure.

Watch the Baymax! Trailer

Back in November 2021, Disney released the first look at Baymax!. This teaser shows Baymax doing what he does best, helping the people around him. He encourages a neighbor to stay fit, demonstrates how to apply bandaids, and helps run a café when the owner sprains her ankle. Though he may not have much of a future as a barista, this trailer shows that Baymax will do whatever it takes to lend a helping hand.

In honor of National Streaming Day on May 20, 2022, Disney released a new trailer for Baymax!. In this trailer, Hiro is on the lookout around San Fransokyo for his friend, Baymax, who seems to have wandered away from home. Meanwhile, Baymax is causing some minor chaos around the city as he attempts to chase and pet a skittish cat. This new trailer also shows more of Baymax helping people out as he cares for their various pains and concerns.

When Does Baymax! Premiere?

The first episode of Baymax! will be available to stream on June 29, 2022, exclusively on Diseny+. New episodes will continue to release for the following six weeks on Wednesdays. This means the season finale will air on August 3, 2022. Other Disney+ shows typically release new episodes at 3 a.m. EST, so it is safe to say that Baymax! will follow that same time schedule.

Who's in the Cast of the Baymax! Series?

Several of the original cast members from the Big Hero 6 movie are returning for Baymax!. The titular character of Baymax will be voiced by Scott Adsit, who played him in Big Hero 6, Big Hero 6: The Series, and the Baymax shorts. Adsit is also known for playing Pete Hornberger on 30 Rock and for voicing Clay Puppington on the Adult Swim series Moral Orel.

Also returning for the series is Ryan Potter as Hiro, who fans of the DC series Titans will recognize as Beast Boy himself, Gar Logan. Potter also voices Kenji Kon in the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix.

Comedy icon Maya Rudolph will once again play Hiro’s aunt, Cass. After a seven-year run on Saturday Night Live, Rudolph went on to star in several comedy films including Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, and Wine Country. She is set to star in the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, as Malvina Monroe.

Joining the Big Hero 6 franchise for the first time are Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls), Lilimar (Bella and the Bulldogs), Zeno Robinson (The Owl House), and Jaboukie Young-White (Fairfax).

What Is Baymax! About?

Fans of Big Hero 6 will remember that Baymax wasn’t always destined to be a superhero. In fact, the robot was created by Hiro’s brother, Tadashi, to work in healthcare. Now, after his adventures in saving the city, Baymax is getting back to his roots by helping his sick and injured neighbors. This series will follow Baymax interacting with the people of San Fransokyo and doing his best to provide aid wherever he can.

Series creator Don Hall said, “in each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Here's the official synopsis from Disney+:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Baymax!” returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit), sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize.

How to Watch the Other Big Hero 6 Series

If you’re looking to get caught up on all things Big Hero 6 before Baymax! premieres, you’ll definitely want to head over to Disney+. The streaming service has the original 2014 film as well as Big Hero 6: The Series and the collection of Big Hero 6 shorts available to watch now. Get ready to snuggle in for a Baymax-themed binge-watch marathon!