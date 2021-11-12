As part of the Disney+ Day announcements, the streamer released today the first trailer for Baymax!, a new animated series that serves as a spin-off to 2014’s animated feature film Big Hero 6. The story is set to follow fan-favorite Baymax, a health care robot that goes around the fictional city of San Fransokyo assisting people in need of help.

In the trailer, it is revealed that Baymax will work hard to make people satisfied with their care, and that ranges from finding local exercise ventures for old ladies to teaching children how to put on Band-Aids, and becoming a coffee shop attendant when a girl sprains her ankle. The series will focus on Baymax’s peculiar personality and how it makes for incredibly funny and awkward situations, such as the coffee joke in the trailer.

Baymax! was first announced almost a year ago, as part of a new slate of spin-off series based on popular Disney movies that also included Zootopia, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog. It is set to be Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first television series release. It was developed by Academy Award winner Don Hall, who directed the original movie and also helmed 2021's Raya and the Last Dragon. Further details of production, such as the number of episodes, voice cast, writers, and showrunners have not been announced.

Big Hero 6 grossed over $650 million worldwide, which made it the highest-grossing animated film of 2014. It spawned a sequel 2D-animated series titled Big Hero 6: The Series, that aired on Disney Channel for three seasons and came to a close earlier this year.

Disney+ premieres Baymax! exclusively in summer 2022. Check out the trailer for Baymax! below.

