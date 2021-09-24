At this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, which revealed the next slate of game titles coming to Nintendo Switch later this year and through 2022, Nintendo saved the best for last. After a long, long wait by fans, Bayonetta 3 was finally announced by the gaming company. The 3-minute trailer provided a highly anticipated first look into what we can expect from the witch’s next adventures.

The trailer begins with police officers emptying their gun clips at a monstrous figure who is causing destruction in a city and is unaffected by the shooting. When they are about to give up, a bobblehead dog draws everyone’s attention. When the monster is about to attack it, Bayonetta falls out of the sky to destroy it. She then makes a joke about being fashionably late. From then on it's mayhem, Bayonetta-style, with the title character jumping around, conjuring portals, turning into a fashionable butterfly and creating a monster of her own - and dancing every once in a while.

First released by Platinum Games in 2009, Bayonetta is a highly successful hack-and-slash franchise in which you embody the title character to fight your way through hordes of monsters across the city. Bayonetta uses magic powers and conjures up all sorts of things during combat, from deadly objects to giant feet wearing high heels.

For fans, ”fashionably late” is a bit of an understatement. There hasn’t been any news from Bayonetta 3 since 2017, and it’s supposedly going through a lengthy production phase that is still not over: Nintendo announced the game will be released in 2022 but selected no official date. Fans, however, are already speculating that the new installment of the franchise will be available for purchase in fall 2022, which is according to a leak from earlier today.

You can watch the trailer for Bayonetta 3 below:

