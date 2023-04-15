It's time to get your bright red swimsuits on and head back out to the beach because Baywatch may be making a comeback. Per Deadline, Fremantle is working on a remake of the classic beach-set action drama series and has already been in talks with a number of broadcasters and streamers about bringing the series back to screens. It caps off a list of announcements full of reboots and remakes as MGM titles like Stargate and RoboCop are also eyeing television shows of their own at Prime Video.

Originally canceled after only one season, Baywatch would go on to take television by storm across ten seasons and a reunion movie in the late 80s and throughout the 90s by bringing viewers into the tantalizing lives of California beach lifeguards. The show followed the titular group as they kept a close eye on the beach, jumping into action to save people from drowning, shark attacks, or any other dangers that plague beach life. What made the show a standout, however, was the relationships between the guards and the over-the-top scenarios they would constantly take part in that transformed the series from the typical rescue show into a compelling, fanservice-filled soap opera-like hit. Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the series, it also launched stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson's careers into the stratosphere.

Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann created the original series which also featured the likes of David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert among others. No creatives or cast are currently attached to the proposed reboot. Assuming the project makes it back to television, it'll mark the second attempt to revive the classic franchise following the poorly-received feature adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

A Baywatch Reboot Has Been Eyed for Some Time

A return to California's beaches on the small screen might have actually happened sooner were it not for a mix of a complicated rights situation and Seth Gordon's box office bomb. Fremantle, who also developed Apple TV+'s The Mosquito Coast, has been weighing a Baywatch remake since getting full control of the series in 2018 and releasing remastered episodes. COO Bob McCourt told Deadline at the time, however, that the icy reception of the film slowed down their ambitions of rebooting the franchise altogether instead opting to wait for how viewers reacted to a rerelease of the classic series.

It'll be no small feat for Fremantle to live up to the expectations set by the original Baywatch. At the height of its popularity, the series garnered a mind-boggling 1.1 billion weekly viewers worldwide, a number that seems all but impossible to touch nowadays. The reboot is very early in development, so there's no telling how the series will be updated to appeal to a modern audience.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Baywatch reboot as Fremantle works to find a home for the series. In the meantime, check out the show's intro remastered in HD complete with the rocking theme song below.