Some things don't need to be made into movies. That's what many thought when it was decided that we needed a Baywatch movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. At the time, the 2017 film did make $177,856,751 worldwide with a $69 million dollar budget but it wasn't a beloved classic like the show that it was based on. If anything, many mocked the film. Now though, the Johnson and Efron team-up is finding a second life on streaming and has hit the charts on Netflix. So the people are still trying to cling to that Johnson energy.

Currently, the film is ranked 8 on the Netflix charts. For the week of October 28 to November 3, the film gained 4.1 million views and 7.9 million hours viewed in the English charts for the streaming platform. Ahead of it on the chart was a mix of original movies Netflix put out for Halloween, including: Don't Move, Time Cut, and the Anna Kendrick film Woman of the Hour, as well as other films offered on the platform like Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

It may seem like a shock to those who remember when Baywatch came out and the response to the movie. The movie itself is fine, a cheesy attempt at using a known IP to go ahead and bring people into theaters and Efron and Johnson are great in it. Baywatch also includes Priyanka Chopra and Alexandria Daddario which makes it a stacked cast. But it just wasn't what people wanted. Which is shocking given how much this movie is very much like the original show that people love and cherish.

An Attempt at Nostalgia

(Paramount Pictures)

Johnson plays Lieutenant Mitch Buchanon, who doesn't get along with his new recruit, Matt Brody (Efron). But the two discover a criminal plot against their bay that forces them to protect the beach! Honestly, it is exciting to watch, given we do love the original, and it is essentially just a story about lifeguards, but still. At the time of the film's release, its Rotten Tomatoes score of 18% didn't help the film's success and even now, the audience score is at 56%. It's not a great look for the film but the Netflix success does show that people do want to watch Johnson in action. That or someone was really into Efron as a lifeguard and watched Baywatch on repeat.

You can stream Baywatch on Netflix.

