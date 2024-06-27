Baz Luhrmann's detractors may be somewhat pleased to know that there have only been half a dozen movies made and released by the filmmaker in 30+ years of directing feature films. And he does have detractors; those who find his style somewhat exhausting, silly, and over-the-top. But those qualities almost always seem intentional, and with a little work and the right frame of mind, it’s possible to be awestruck by much of what Luhrmann crafts as an intense and very much passionate filmmaker.

Perhaps some detractors appreciate this to some extent, and some of Luhrmann’s fans may well have one or two movies of his that they personally find a bit much; it’s not likely going to be black and white. Without a doubt, Baz Luhrmann always swings for the fences… or always tries to hit a six, to make the phrase involve cricket, much more popular in Luhrmann’s home country of Australia than baseball. That approach leads to some big wins and some notable misses, and a filmography that’s scattershot and unlikely to be ranked in a way most agree on. What follows is just one ranking of his half-a-dozen feature films so far, not getting any of his shorts or work in the world of television.

6 'Australia' (2008)

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Essie Davis

Though it didn’t necessarily coalesce into something great, there was a clear attempt to do something big and genuinely epic in feel with Australia. It had a runtime that neared three hours, had a historical setting in the titular country before and then during World War II, had an impressive cast led by Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, was made with a considerable budget, and also worked a love story into the whole thing. Perhaps that’s enough to call it Oscar bait, of a certain shade, but it wasn’t quite as successful as it needed to be, unlike other past epics that had achieved success at the Oscars.

It's hard to critique Australia too harshly when judged purely as spectacle, because it’s presented well and uses its large budget generally effectively. It’s just unfortunately underwritten and overlong, not working nearly as well narratively or thematically as it does on a visual level. Even then, Baz Luhrmann has probably made more dazzling-looking movies in his time, both before and since. Australia is perhaps the only real miss of Luhrmann’s career, and the one film of his you’re unlikely to see too many people passionately defending in its entirety.

5 'Strictly Ballroom' (1992)

Starring: Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter

Make no mistake: Strictly Ballroom was an impressive feature debut for Baz Luhrmann, and is ultimately a good deal better than the aforementioned Australia. It established various trademarks and stylistic quirks of the filmmaker on a smaller scale than his later projects, but it’s still all undeniably Luhrmann-esque. It’s also the first part of a thematic set of films that Baz Luhrmann dubs his Red Curtain Trilogy, which later got two more installments that were a good deal more tragic (not to mention a little better), in 1996 and then 2001.

As for Strictly Ballroom, it’s a romantic comedy that’s set in the world of ballroom dancing, pitting two unlikely people together as partners for a competition. In typical rom-com fashion, they learn to work together and gradually fall for each other, too. There’s certainly a formula behind the story of Strictly Ballroom, but it nonetheless works and even charms at times, while the stylish visuals and well-choreographed dance numbers also end up doing a good bit of heavy lifting for the overall film.

4 'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan

Some books don’t lend themselves well to film adaptations, but then others like The Great Gatsby (written by F. Scott Fitzgerald) seem well suited to thrive in both novel and feature film format. Granted, it’s probably a stronger book than it has been a movie so far, with the 1974 version starring Robert Redford being solid, if a little dry, and then the more well-known Baz Luhrmann version, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, alienating some by being too different from the novel. There’s no consensus here; this might well be Luhrmann’s most divisive, given the novel’s so well-known and because there’s a star as big as DiCaprio at the center of it all.

Some directors might have reined it in after being criticized for making an overstuffed film like Australia, but Luhrmann just pushed everything a bit harder… and it worked! Of course, it helped that The Great Gatsby was a little shorter, but it was more bombastic, louder, and generally wilder, and such an approach taken to recontextualize/modernize the 1920s setting was certainly interesting. Perhaps that was a deal-breaker for some, but it was a new take on an exceedingly popular novel, and in the end, more about things within it worked than didn’t work.

3 'Elvis' (2022)

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

One overarching misstep from Baz Luhrmann’s three most recent films, Australia, The Great Gatsby, and now Elvis, is the issue of length – they’re all a bit too long. Australia feels the most unnecessarily long, and Elvis only really drags at a few points in its final hour, but Luhrmann’s excess is more than enough when his movies hover around two hours (as shown by the soon-to-be-mentioned films). The titular Elvis Presley was a larger-than-life presence, and arguably deserved a big movie… just perhaps one that was less than 2.5 hours long, rather than more than 2.5 hours long.

Getting over the runtime, there is still a lot to love about this biographical movie, with historical times given a new look and feel, reminiscent of The Great Gatsby’s approach to the roaring twenties, and Austin Butler giving a star-making performance in the lead role. Elvis also looks and sounds very good throughout, even when a scene here and there might get a little patience-testing. Oh, also, Tom Hanks is good in this. His performance was divisive and often mocked, but for tackling the kind of character that he was playing, Hanks actually did a surprisingly great (and way over-hated) job.

2 'Moulin Rouge' (2001)

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo

While Strictly Ballroom had its fair share of dancing, it took until Moulin Rouge for Baz Luhrmann to make a full-on musical, because this one also had a good deal of singing alongside the dancing. It concluded Luhrmann’s Red Curtin Trilogy, functioning as a jukebox musical with many of the 20th century’s most popular songs heard throughout… though the film itself takes place as the 19th century is ending and the 20th century is beginning. Somehow, Luhrmann makes it largely of work.

The style is an assault on the senses at first, and trying to keep up with Moulin Rouge early on is borderline nauseating. Eventually, things click, and the fast editing, wild camera moves, and over-the-top performances start charming more than they frustrate. It’s an excessive and bombastic romantic musical that also serves as a tragedy (it tells you as much in the film’s opening scene), but it’s hard not to be impressed by the vision on offer, and how it was pulled off. Also, it might well contain one of Ewan McGregor’s best and most under-appreciated lead performances (the film was nominated for eight Oscars, but none of those nominations went to him).

1 'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, Jesse Bradford

Across hundreds of years, people never seem to grow tired of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The play inspired a stage musical that was adapted into a Best Picture-winning film, and the basics of the plot have even been adapted into a family-friendly animated movie. It’s a tragic romance story at its best, and Baz Luhrmann’s take on it all – released in 1996, and called Romeo + Juliet – is perhaps one of the boldest of all the adaptations, and maybe even one of the best.

It takes dialogue directly from the play, but updates the setting to modern-day America, perfectly maintaining the spirit and text of the original while doing something fresh and interesting aesthetically. Romeo + Juliet has some bombast to the presentation, but not an excessive amount; Luhrmann matched his energy well with the fiery and oftentimes melodramatic original play. Romeo and Juliet has always been youthful, unsubtle, and perhaps even overly dramatic, and Luhrmann understood the assignment perfectly here. It’s almost a shame he hasn’t made any other films based on the works of Shakespeare, but if he were only ever able to do one, Romeo and Juliet was the right pick.

