In the world of filmmaking, being Baz Luhrmann is like poking someone's eye out with a feathered boa. Luhrmann always had an interesting vision for his feature films, especially his first three, which are today known as The Red Curtain Trilogy. With these successes, the sky was the limit for Luhrmann as a feature film director, and he went on to make several high-grossing films - Australia, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis. Born and raised in Australia, Luhrmann was a prominent presence in the Australian theater scene before starting in film directing. His first work was as a stage and screen actor, though he was more prominent as a stage actor, from 1982 until 1989. He also funded his own theater project, The Bond Theatre Company, which performed in Sydney.

Luhrmann's theater history has undoubtedly inspired his directing style once he ventured into storytelling; the style of the Red Curtain Trilogy can only be explained as surreal and maximalist, using heightened reality to emphasize the emotions and motives of each of the movies' characters. They're also inspired by different types of art, with Strictly Ballroom being an homage to dance, Romeo + Juliet to poetry, and Moulin Rouge! to music. The arts are intertwined and can't work without each other, which Luhrmann understands and sets up each movie as a story that can be described as a musical, tragedy, romance, drama, and even a comedy. Finding a director like Luhrmann is difficult; he created his personal stamp and style with the Red Curtain Trilogy, and has made himself inimitable. But how do the movies in the trilogy rank?