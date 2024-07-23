The Big Picture Angela Murray wins HOH but has a feud with Matt Hardeman, causing tension in the house.

Matt confronts Angela, denying he's a threat, while Angela accuses him of aggressive behavior.

Angela nominates Kenney, Lisa, and Kimo for eviction, with tensions between her and Matt escalating.

Tensions are already high days into Big Brother 26. The live feeds weren't available until a couple of days after the houseguests moved in, so there is some information missing. Viewers of the live feeds found out Angela Murray winning Head of Household (HOH). However, she wasn't happy and that had people confused. BB26 Episode 3 revealed some of the things that happened while the live feeds were down. Angela has a feud with Matt Hardeman. The rest of the house is figuring out where they stand between the two forces. The episode revealed Angela and Matt made some missteps at the beginning of the season.

The July 21 episode showed Matt and Kenney Kelley bonding. His interactions with Angela weren't as smooth. They were in the bathroom with other houseguests. Cam Sullivan-Brown mentioned that he was a physical therapist and was about to give Matt some advice. "Don't do anything for him until after the game," Angela told Cam. She laughed and said she didn't mean it. The mother also told Matt he was going to be in a showmance before going to bed.

Did Matt threaten Angela on 'Big Brother 26'?

But the most important part of the building feud was their private conversation in the HOH room. Angela won HOH and apologized to Matt for joking publicly about him getting into a showmance. "I kinda started to think, 'I think Angela thinks I'm a threat,'" he told her. Angela denied that was the case.

"I don't know if I'm the best person to take that two chances with," he told her. "Also, I feel like with the relationships that I built in the house I'm gonna campaign, and even if you wanted me, I was your target, I feel like I can campaign off." Matt wondered if he should take the opportunity on the block to take her on. "If I win next week, I'll probably--," he continued. Angela interrupted him and said he was scaring her. Matt said he came to the CBS to play.

Angela walked down the stairs on the morning of July 20 and gave a speech to the cast about Matt. "Awesome, Matt," she said. "Thank you! Crazy eyes! You freaking have crazy eyes!" She accused him of putting on a great performance for a low-budget movie. Angela claimed he "aggressively threatened me verbally in my room on our one-on-one." She said he was "cocky" and that he had everyone in the house and someone would take him off the block. The HOH claimed he said he would put her up on the block. Matt seemed confused and shocked by the accusations. The rest of the houseguests quietly watched her.

She claimed that she wanted to have fun with everyone except for Matt before she left. Angela warned them not to follow Matt. She said this was her dream and she's not a game player. It sounded like she was giving up on the game and even called her conversation with Matt, "traumatic." Lastly, she said Makensy Manbeck could do better than Matt.

Angela nominated Kenney, Lisa Weintraub, and Kimo Apaka for the block. Kenney on the live feeds knew he was the main target of the week. The end of the episode teased that Angela and Matt's confrontation would only worsen. We'll have to wait and see if Angela or Matt will win this battle.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience.

Watch on Paramount+