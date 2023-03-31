BBC’s hit comedy Ghosts will come to an end with its fifth season. Announcing the news on Twitter, the Monumenta Television team responsible for the series thanked their millions of viewers for their support, whilst sharing the news that filming for the final season has wrapped up.

The team behind the British comedy Ghosts have announced the series will end with its fifth season, which has recently wrapped filming. “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace,” actor Ben Willbond (Horrible Histories, We Are Not Alone), who played Captain in the series, posted the shared statement to his Twitter account. “We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.” The statement was accompanied by an image of the main cast in full costume standing outside the fictional Button House mansion, and signed off by writers, creators, and stars Matthew Baynton (Death in Paradise, Hitmen), Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2, Detectorists), Martha Howe-Douglas (Friday Night Live, Motherland), Jim Howick (Sex Education, Here We Go), Laurence Rickard (We Are Not Alone, Tracey Ullman’s Show), and Willbond. Whilst a reason was not given for the decision, the news comes after the BBC announced it would cut 1000 hours of shows each year in order to save millions of pounds. It is the first BBC show to have announced its ending, with more expected to come.

In the post, the team thanked their viewers for their continuous support in making the historic comedy an international hit. “We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches.” According to Deadline, the series regularly saw between 4–5 million viewers each week, earning a renewal for the fifth season by the BBC in December last year. The comedy has also spurred on a successful American remake on CBS which currently has two seasons released and has been renewed for a third season.

Image via BBC

Related: 'Ghost Hunters' Returns in April With New Episodes

What Is Ghosts About?

Ghosts follows a young couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who purchase an abandoned country house with the dream of turning it into a luxury hotel. Unfortunately for them, the house is already occupied by a group of restless spirits, each of whom have their own problems to deal with. The upcoming fifth season will see Alison and Mike contemplate a new chapter in their lives that might also impact the ghosts’ futures. First premiering in 2019, the series also stars Lolly Adefope (Everyone Else Burns, The Other One) and Katy Wix (The Windsors, Ted Lasso) and is produced by Pat Tookey-Dickson and directed by Simon Hynd, Tom Kingsley, and Nick Collett.

No date has been set for the release of Season 5 of Ghosts. Seasons 1–4 are currently streaming on HBO Max. Check out the official trailer for the series below: