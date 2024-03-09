The British Broadcasting Corporation is a state-owned broadcaster that has produced programming in the UK for over a century. One of the largest such entities in the world, it employs some 21, 000 people and is watched by scores of millions of viewers around the world. It's an undeniable pillar of British cultural life, having produced countless hours of progamming and a string of classic shows (even if there are also a lot of duds for every hit).

The best of the BBC's series run the gamut from nature documentaries to dark comedy, gritty police procedurals to wacky sci-fi. Just in 2024, the broadcaster is set to release a number of bingeable projects, like Ludwig and the second seasons of The Tourist and The Responder. Until then, though, readers can dive into the wealth of gems in the BBC's catalogue, from Monty Python's Flying Circus to Fleabag.

10 'Absolutely Fabulous'

1992-2012

Absolutely Fabulous is a cult classic sitcom that began in the early '90s, capturing the zeitgeist of the era with its uproarious humor and unapologetically extravagant characters. It revolves around the misadventures of Edina Monsoon (played by series creator Jennifer Saunders), a flamboyant and hard-drinking PR guru, and her equally outrageous best friend, ex-model Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley).

Together, they navigate through the world of fashion, media, and celebrity, often indulging in excessive drug use, shopping, and partying. The pair are hopelessly self-absorbed, which causes all sorts of chaos around them. The show is politically incorrect to the core and revels in its characters' awfulness. Edina's daughter, Saffron (Julia Sawalha), serves as the voice of reason, perpetually exasperated by her mother's antics. Its satirical take on the shallow and materialistic aspects of society, combined with the memorable characters and witty dialogue, have solidified its place in the pantheon of British comedy.

9 'Happy Valley'

2014-2023

"Man up, princess, use your initiative!" The bleak, brilliant Happy Valley is an unusually smart and sophisticated cop drama. It masterfully blends realistic family drama with suspenseful crime plots. Set in the picturesque but troubled town of Calder Valley, the series follows police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), as she grapples with personal demons while confronting the dark underbelly of her community.

Part of what makes the show so good is that the characters are three-dimensional, with detailed backstories. Catherine, for example, is still reeling from the rape of her daughter years ago. After her daughter committed suicide, Catherine adopted her child, something which caused a schism in her family. Season One begins with the man responsible for her daughter's death being released from prison, sending Cawood on a heartrending quest for justice. Happy Valley only grew more assured with each season, culminating in a phenomenal third season after a seven-year hiatus.

8 'Fleabag'

2016-2019

One of the greatest travesties in recent TV history is the fact that this irreverent dark comedy only got two seasons. Creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge turns in a fiery and damaged lead performance here as the titular character, a sharp-witted and emotionally troubled young woman navigating life in London while grappling with grief, guilt, and dysfunctional relationships. We watch as she stumbles from one hilarious mistake to the next.

Through her candid monologues and fourth wall breaks, Fleabag invites viewers into her world, where she confronts the dark side of her life and psyche with a potent blend of humor and vulnerability. Waller-Bridge is joined by a talented supporting cast, including Olivia Colman as her godmother-turned-stepmother, Sian Clifford as her sister Claire and, of course, Andrew Scott as "the hot priest". The result is an instant classic; one of the funniest and most heartbreaking shows of the last decade. Not for nothing, Barack Obama called Fleabag one of the few TV shows that he considered "as powerful as movies".

7 'The Office'

2001-2003

The American Office may be more entertaining but it wouldn't exist without the groundbreaking blueprint laid by the original British version. The defining work by comedy legends Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, it set the gold standard for mockumentary-style sitcoms and spawned countless copycats. The series chronicles the mundane daily lives of the employees of Werham Hogg paper company, with a particular focus on the bumbling antics of the branch manager, David Brent (Gervais).

Brent is complemented by a host of memorable characters, including the put-upon salesman Tim Canterbury (Martin Freeman), and the perpetually exasperated receptionist Dawn Tinsley (Lucy Davis). As Brent strives to maintain an illusion of authority and likability, his awkward interactions with his subordinates and his futile attempts at humor provide endless moments of uncomfortable hilarity. Where its American counterpart tries to be at least a little warmhearted and uplifting, the British Office is relentlessly cringey in the best way possible.

6 'Fawlty Towers'

1975-1979

"Coming my little piranha fish!" John Cleese delivers one of his most iconic performances in this farce as Basil Fawlty, the eccentric owner of a shambolic hotel in Devon. Prunella Scales is equally entertaining as his intimidating wife Sybill, who frequently gives him a tongue-lashing. (In one episode, she calls him "an aging, brilliantined stick insect". Much of the hijinks involve Basil attempting to hide his various schemes from his wife, who invariably finds out and flips out.

Together with their hapless staff, including the dim-witted waiter Manuel (Andrew Sachs), and the sensible chambermaid Polly (Connie Booth), they find themselves embroiled in a whirlwind of absurd situations and misunderstandings. Intriguingly, Fawlty Towers was not very well-received on release, but its reputation grew over the intervening decades to the point that it is now frequently ranked among the best British comedy shows of all time. Its fans included John Lennon, who once called it "A masterpiece! A beautiful thing."

5 'Monty Python's Flying Circus'

1969-1974

Before the film of the same name, there was this groundbreaking sketch comedy show that kicked off the Monty Python phenomenon. Created by comedy geniuses John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Graham Chapman, the series shattered conventions with its surreal and often nonsensical sketches, blending slapstick, wordplay, and social commentary in equal measure.

With its anarchic spirit and boundary-pushing humor, Monty Python's Flying Circus embodies the irreverence of the 1960s counterculture. Each episode takes viewers on a whimsical journey through a kaleidoscope of scenarios, ranging from parodies of historical events and literary classics to bizarre characters and absurd conversations. The best of them include the Argument Clinic, Nudge Nudge, The Spanish Inquisition, and, of course, The Ministry of Silly Walks. The Pythons would go to bigger and more accomplished projects, but this show might feature them at their most creative and unrestrained. It continues to inspire scores of comedians to this day.

4 'Sherlock'

2010-2017

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have fantastic chemistry in this take on the story of the iconic detective, courtesy of writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (the latter also worked on Coupling and Doctor Who). Updating the classic tale for the digital age, the show sees Sherlock and Watson investigating baffling crimes in contemporary London. Their work brings them up against Sherlock's arch nemesis Moriarity, played by Andrew Scott in a wonderfully venomous performance.

The series fires on all cylinders, from the writing to the cinematography to the clean, modern effects. Its onscreen depiction of text messages, for example, would go on to be widely emulated. Importantly, the showrunners clearly respect Arthur Conan Doyle's work deeply and remain faithful to its core elements even when experimenting with style and structure. The later episodes may have dipped in quality somewhat but, overall, Sherlock remains one of the strongest shows of the 2010s and a highlight in Cumberbatch's impressive filmography.

3 'Blackadder'

1982-1983

"Oh God. Fortune vomits on my eiderdown once more." Mr. Bean may be Rowan Atkinson's most famous character, but it can't top his various incarnations of Blackadder in terms of mastery, comedic timing, and sheer wit. The show moves through different historical eras, with the same actors playing different characters in the Middle Ages, the Elizabethan era, the Regency period, and, finally, World War I. Often the scenarios are deeply serious, but the show turns even the bleakest events into a riotous joke. Wordplay, sight gags, and towering performances are at a premium here.

In addition to Atkinson, the cast is studded with British comedy heavyweights, including Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, and Tony Robinson as goofy sidekick Baldrick. Atkinson has said that Blackadder was the "least stressful" project he ever worked on, adding that it was the ultimate team effort. "I've always felt like a master of ceremonies," he has said of his work on the series. "There was this lovely feeling of shared responsibility."

2 'Life on Earth'

1979

Sir David Attenborough is now synonymous with breathtaking nature documentaries, in large part due to the success of this groundbreaking work. Life on Earth follows Britian's most beloved naturalist as travels the globe and provides viewers with an intimate look at myriad facets of the natural world. We get up close and personal with the rarest of insects, plants, sea creatures, and more, guided by the impressive visuals and Attenborough's mellifluous narration. From the origins of life in the primordial oceans to the rise and fall of prehistoric giants, Life on Earth explores the complexity of Earth's ecosystems and the interconnectedness of all living organisms.

It was a truly epic project for the time, involving 30 crew members, more than 100 locations, over 500 scientists, and a budget north of £1 million. Most of all, Life on Earth radiates Attenborough's infectious enthusiasm for the natural world. As a result, the series and its follow-up continue to inspire wonder and appreciation for the beauty and fragility of life on the blue planet.

1 'Doctor Who'

1963-

When it comes to iconic status, cult fandom, and global reach, no BBC show can beat the veritable institution that is Doctor Who. ​​​​​​​This legendary sci-fi series centers on the Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, a time machine disguised as a British police box. Regenerating into different forms over the centuries, the Doctor is portrayed by a succession of talented actors, each bringing their own unique interpretation to the role.

Alongside companions from various time periods and planets, the Doctor battles villains ranging from extraterrestrial invaders and malevolent robots to ancient beings and cosmic entities. Sure, the early effects are truly atrocious, but that's also their charm. Doctor Who isn't meant to be slick. The appeal is in the show's rough edges, its heart and authenticity, and, above all, its likable heroes. The series has commanded the attention of audiences for almost six decades - a feat few TV programs can compete with.

