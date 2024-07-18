The Big Picture BBC implements welfare measures to protect contestants and dancers on Strictly Come Dancing following misconduct claims.

Changes include welfare producers for contestants, team members during rehearsals, and more training.

Controversies on reality TV shows like Love Is Blind prompt promises for production changes and casting vigilance.

There will be changes made during the production of the U.K. reality dance show, Strictly Come Dancing (aka Dancing with the Stars). The BBC has introduced welfare measures to protect both celebrities and dancers, following misconduct claims, which led to the exit of two of the show's dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. Contestants have raised 'distressing' concerns when it came to their dance partners, which both Pernice and Di Prima have denied.

Some of the new changes that the British Broadcaster announced include a welfare producer for each of the contestants, a team member present in the training room during rehearsals, and more training for the production team and the show's crew members. Before this change, Love Island star, Zara McDermott, revealed she found it difficult to watch back her training room sessions in the show due to incidents with her dance partner, Di Prima, with reports saying that he kicked her during rehearsals. It was then announced during the weekend that the Italian dancer and choreographer would no longer be part of the show. Meanwhile, Pernice denied any misconduct claims but has also announced his exit.

Pernice and Di Prima had a handful of allegations made against them during their time in Strictly Come Dancing. There were allegations that Sherlock actress, Amanda Abbington, had difficulties with Pernice, which led to her exit. This led to the BBC having to release a statement, promising "fairness" due to "Pernice's teaching methods" on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing is not the only reality TV show that promised changes in its production this year following controversies and allegations. Last month, Netflix's Love Is Blind announced more diligence in its casting process following the Trevor Sova scandal in season 6, where it was revealed that he has a girlfriend outside of the show. These allegations were revealed during the show's reunion special.

'Strictly Come Dancing' Is UK's 'Dancing With the Stars'

Strictly Come Dancing is a British dance show that was first released in 2004, where celebrities would be paired up with a professional dance partner. The show ran for 21 seasons and it eventually made its way to other countries, especially in America, under the name Dancing with the Stars. The U.S. version aired first aired on ABC, then it was made available on Disney+ in 2022.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is scheduled to come out in September 2024 and will be available to stream on Disney+.

