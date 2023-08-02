The Big Picture Public broadcasting requires safeguards to protect viewers from unsettling content, as seen when the BBC pulled Peter Watkins' The War Game for being too horrifying.

The War Game blurs the lines between reality and fiction, making it impossible to categorize, and it won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

The film depicts the horrors of nuclear war on the home front and highlights the unpreparedness of governments for such an event, serving as a wake-up call for safety precautions.

Public broadcasting requires a number of safeguards in order to prevent unsettling its potentially unknowing viewers, a fact that was tested when British director Peter Watkins’ 1966 Oscar-winning pseudo-documentary The War Game (about the destructive effects of nuclear war) was pulled from its air slot by the BBC for being too horrifying, and subsequently had to be shown in theaters instead. While initially conceived for the BBC’s controversial and influential anthology series, The Wednesday Play (which tackled everything from homelessness to apartheid and kick-started the career of British filmmaking legend Ken Loach), previews among the staff and government caused such a stir that Britain’s most famous broadcaster had no choice but to find another outlet for it. Though produced in 1965, the 44-minute film wasn’t released until a year later where it performed a run at London’s National Film Theatre (now known simply as BFI Southbank) and several festivals in a move that would pay off extraordinarily well.

The film became eligible for entry into the Academy Awards as a result and would go onto win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, a controversial move not for the film’s merciless look into the horrors of nuclear war on the home front, but for the fact it blurs the lines between reality and fiction so seamlessly that it’s impossible to categorize in binary terms. The film would finally be released on television 20 years later in 1985 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Hiroshima, presented as a double bill with Mick Jackson’s Threads (which itself suffered from its own 20-year disappearance due to its intense depiction of nuclear winter). Though heaps of people are now entering cinemas worldwide for the fabled Barbenheimer double feature, watching The War Game and Threads back to back would be like swapping Barbie for Killers of the Flower Moon. Our thoughts go out to the viewers of what’s probably the most emotionally draining double bill of all time.

‘The War Game’ Merges Fact With Fiction Until You Can’t Tell the Difference

The War Game bears a striking resemblance to Gillo Pontecorvo’s 1966 masterpiece The Battle of Algiers (a film so terrifyingly accurate in its depiction of guerrilla war tactics that the Black Panthers and the IRA adapted it into training manuals) in the sense that both films utilize a documentarian, newsreel-like presentation in order to impress upon its viewer that what they are seeing isn’t staged. Indeed, The War Game initially acts under the pretense that it’s a simple PSA, detailing the UK’s safeguards against nuclear attack from the east at the height of the Cold War, only to pull back the curtain and reveal that no current safeguards could ever safely protect the population from a nuclear winter. Drawing from facts obtained from Dresden, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki, as well as nuclear tests and a Civil Defense advisory panel, The War Game makes every attempt to be as factual as possible, even though its filmic presentation is so willfully dramatic.

The film begins by enacting a mass evacuation of the UK, detailing the priority placed on women and children to enforce the notion that the future must be preserved at all costs. Fathers get left behind en masse although by the end of the film, one of the central questions it asks is “Will the survivors envy the dead?” The rest of the film proves that they would, with families disbanded and placed into homes where a single mother is forced to look after a family of eight, placing them in charge of rationing dwindling food supplies and barricading their homes with sandbags in preparation for an attack. Speculatively, hunger riots quickly follow, but none of that is as horrid as the suffering depicted when the bombs actually begin to fall. Children are blinded from bursts of light dozens of miles away. Eyeballs are melted, third-degree burns ravage the skin, and furniture is spontaneously set aflame as these "safe havens" are proven useless against the terror of the atomic bomb. After that, it’s not long before the government starts killing their own in order to end the suffering of the ill and maintain order in their survivor’s commune.

Peter Watkins Cleverly Juxtaposes Public Opinion With Scientific Fact

Much of the documentarian elements of The War Game come from Watkins and his crew’s interviews with ordinary British citizens as they ask them questions about the nuclear conflict. On the one hand, the public proves disastrously misinformed about the extent to which their homes will be ravaged. On the other, Watkins coaxes several statements of support for atomic stockpiling and nuclear war itself from a multitude of subjects, including a priest who is of the rather narrow-minded belief that God will protect the righteous in the event of global catastrophe. In one of the film’s most striking segments, Watkins asks his subjects if they would like to see the UK retaliate against such an attack. One subject states that while the British are primarily thought of as “forgiving and forgetting” people (clearly forgetting centuries of slavery and colonialism, the effects from which are still rampantly felt today worldwide), but that retaliation would be necessary.

Watkins juxtaposes these scenes with snippets of the staged destruction of the UK home front. Mothers and fathers watch their children burn alive as the horrors of war meet the ignorance of its people in a sequence of events so tragic it’s nigh-comical. An Anglican Bishop will discuss his belief in a “necessary” and “just war,” only to cut to the pandemonium of several firefighters attempting to rescue a family from burning alive in their car. In fact, the majority of subjects prove completely clueless in regard to what a nuclear weapon really is. It’s a daringly confrontational piece of work that recalls much of the ignorance and misinformation spread during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, giving those same people a glimpse into what life would be like slowly dying in a crowded hospital ward while strapped to a ventilator.

‘The War Game’ Hurts Because It Victimizes Its Homefront

One can’t exactly blame westerners in the 1960s for exhibiting a lack of understanding for nuclear war and the ravaging effects of the atomic bomb. After all, with the memories of wartime from invaders in the form of the Axis powers so recent, the last thing anyone would want to further think about is continued death and destruction. And while they may have been able to turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the feeling of watching your own home and creed suffer the same fate is enough to ignite anyone into action. However, the last thing Watkins is calling for is a pre-emptive strike. Rather, the most frightening aspect of his researched speculation into the stockpiling of nuclear weapons is how drastically unprepared the world was (and still is) for nuclear attack.

The War Game reveals the economic prioritization of further stockpiling over the safety of its people, with Switzerland remaining the only country in the world with enough nuclear bunkers to house its entire population in the event of mutually assured destruction. While said mutually assured destruction is probably the only thing keeping us alive right now (hanging by a thread no less, a proverbial sword of Damocles held above us all), the effects of government negligence are still felt today, with the US criminally unprepared for the Coronavirus due to former President Trump’s contemporary cuts to the pandemic budget. The lessons of The War Game can be extracted and targeted towards any government safety scenario, painting the film not as a work of provocation, but a wake-up call.