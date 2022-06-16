Having a trip to the beach is always going to mean something different to any two individuals, but movies involving beaches tend to be about summer vibes and volleyball tournaments. Spending time in the sand and sea can open you up to a number of new experiences, some of which might even be life-changing.

Even if actually being there in person is always going to be the more appealing option, Netflix has plenty of movies to make sure you can still get enjoyment from beaches from the comfort of your home. In many cases, these movies can inspire people to want to discover a similar adventure. Other times, however, they will have a much less positive narrative, making viewers happy they are sitting at home.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a classic comedy where Peter Bretter (Jason Segal) takes a vacation to Hawaii in order to get over the breakup with his long-time girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). Peter quickly realizes that Sarah happened to be on the same resort as him with her new lover Aldus Snow (Russell Brand). The completely distraught Peter feels his entire trip is ruined. However, he makes a new friend in the hotel clerk, Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis). When she invites him to a Luau on the beach, he starts feeling a lot better.

Once Peter realizes he can still have fun despite being around Sarah and her oversexualized music star lover, he finally has an opportunity to get over his ex-girlfriend while enjoying the beauty and joy of the resort he is visiting. This film show fans that it is both the people and your attitude towards them that determine what kind of experience you can have on vacation.

Under The Riccione Sun (2020)

Under The Riccione Sun shows the power a beach has in bringing people together while on vacation. In this film, it becomes the ideal setting for young and like-minded people who are trying their best to understand their emotions.

Even if the intention of the trip was to get away and have fun on vacation, the group of teens cannot escape the way they are feeling and the impact of summer love on their life.

Soul Surfer (2011)

Soul Surfer offers a more serious and even inspiring experience with the beach. Bethany Hamilton (Anna Sophia Robb) is a 13-year-old champion surfer who suffers a tragic incident when she loses her arm from a shark attack. Bethany must then confront the greatest challenge in her life in learning how to function and eventually surf again with one arm.

Through the help of family, friends and deep faith in God, Bethany provides an inspiring tale proving to the viewers that the beach is not only for vacations.

Malibu Rescue (2019)

Malibu Rescue is a story about not just visiting the beach, but also working on and, in many ways, living on the beach. This film puts aspiring junior lifeguards against local kids in a battle for the ultimate tower on the beach.

With the most important bragging rights on the line, both sides want to prove that they are at the top of the food chain on the beach. Malibu Rescue shows a lighter side to the beach, embracing competition amongst the people that spend more time than anyone else there.

MILF (2018)

While MILF takes a lighthearted approach to the experiences you can have at the beach, it offers a great opportunity to live vicariously through the three main characters, Cecile (Virginie Ledoyen), Sonia (Marie-Josee Croze), and Elise (Axelle Laffont).

While spending time on a recently sold beach house, the three women quickly discover the allure and power they have over a group of younger men. This film demonstrates how not only is there no age limit on romantic adventures on a beach, but the wisdom that sometimes comes with getting older can be an added benefit.

Wild Oats (2016)

Everyone likes to imagine what they would do if they were accidentally given millions of dollars, and how that could impact the rest of their life. In Wild Oats, you follow a recent widow Eva (Shirley Maclaine), who accidentally receives $5 million instead of fifty thousand from a life insurance policy.

Not only does Wild Oats show the kind of adventures that money can bring you on while traveling, but it also shows the value of taking risks and finding new ways to figure things out while grieving.

Roma (2018)

Roma follows a family's struggles in Mexico City in the 1970s. When Antonio (Fernando Grediaga) runs away from his family with his mistress he leaves Sofia (Marina de Tavira) in a seemingly unmanageable situation. More family troubles arise when it is found out that Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) is pregnant. Sofia then decides to bring Cleo with her along with the kids on a much-needed vacation where the audience learns about the power of healing on a beach.

Roma demonstrates how the circumstances surrounding a reason behind a vacation will drastically change the purpose of that vacation, and how togetherness can help people endure.

Fyre (2019)

Fyre presents a different kind of beach movie to its viewers as a documentary about one of the most disastrous parties that were ever conceived of. Many people may have heard about what happened with the Fyre Festival, but nothing can prepare people for the exact details of what contributed to the greatest summer party unraveling.

Fyre shows how much hype there was for what would have been the biggest party ever on a beach, and how much drama that caused when planning didn't match ambitions.

You Get Me (2017)

You Get Me is another movie that is dealing with breakups, as Tyler (Taylor John Smith) loses his perfect girlfriend Ali (Halston Sage). While some movies will like to show you the appeal of rebounding and finding love once your heart has been broken, You Get Me shows the other side.

Even if Tyler is madly in love and enjoying all the different settings that would appeal to people, he quickly learns how dangerous this new girl is, making it clear that things are far from perfect no matter how beautiful things look or how good they feel.

Rip Tide (2017)

Rip Tide brings together two worlds that usually do not go together, high fashion and the beach. Core Hamilton (Debby Ryan), a New York City model is forced to reevaluate her life after an embarrassing video of her surfaces. Core ends up going to live across the world in Australia, where she is able to gain some perspective on the kind of life she was living and the pressure she put on herself.

Escaping to the beach with her aunt in Australia shows Cora and the audience that there are always options in life and oftentimes you need to get out of your comfort zone in order to better understand who you are.

