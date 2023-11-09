The Big Picture Lena Headey and Stephan James star in MGM+'s new sci-fi series Beacon 23, where their characters, Aster and Halan, must navigate a tense relationship while trapped together on a beacon in space.

Halan, an AWOL pilot accused of killing a beacon keeper, pleads with Aster for freedom, but she plans to keep him locked up for safety. Aster is suspicious of Halan's motives and wants to keep him until transport arrives.

Based on the writings of Hugh Howey, author of Silo, MGM+ hopes that Beacon 23 will find similar critical success. With a talented cast and an experienced production team, the series has the potential to be a hit for sci-fi fans.

MGM+ is about to take viewers to the farthest reaches of space with its brand-new sci-fi series Beacon 23. Premiering this weekend, the show teams up Emmy nominees Lena Headey and Stephan James as unlikely allies aboard a titular beacon, a lighthouse of sorts for intergalactic travelers. Their relationship gets off to a rocky start in a new clip from Episode 1 that Collider can exclusively share which sees James's impassive military veteran Halan plead with Headey's government agent Aster for freedom.

In the brief clip, Aster opens a door to offer a container of food to the trapped Halan, who hasn't eaten since she arrived. A meal is the least of his worries, as he doesn't want to be her prisoner anymore. Aster plans to keep Halan locked up for safety until her transport arrives because he's "an AWOL pilot who killed a beacon keeper." Halan is none too happy about the allegations and has an outburst, all but proving in Aster's mind that he's dangerous. If the whispered voices and Halan's desperate emotional reaction are any indication, he's not doing so well mentally and needs to get off the beacon. His pleas fall on deaf ears as the Game of Thrones star curtly dashes any hope he had of departing in anything but a government transport ship.

Aster and Halan may have to learn how to get along to get through the tense sci-fi thriller setting of Beacon 23 unscathed. Trapped together on the beacon, the two wind up in a battle of wills as Halan tries to determine whether Aster can be trusted or not. As a shady force for the government who happened upon the star-bound vessel under mysterious circumstances, he has more than a few questions about her, especially when she's so adept at hiding her motives.

'Beacon 23' Is Based on the Writings of the Author of 'Silo'

MGM+ may have another sci-fi success on their hands after picking up Beacon 23 from the defunct Spectrum Originals. The series takes its name and premise from a book by Hugh Howey, the same author whose work inspired Apple TV+'s sci-fi smash Silo. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, that series earned a swift renewal after the first season debuted as the number-one drama in Apple TV+'s history by a considerable margin. With two award-worthy talents taking the lead along with material from an acclaimed scribe and an executive production team including Headey and James alongside Zak Penn, Glen Mazzara, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, and Joy Blake, there's hope Beacon 23 can find similar critical success. It could be just what Silo fans need to tide themselves over while waiting for Season 2 to resume production.

Beacon 23 arrives with two episodes on MGM+ this Sunday, November 12.