The Big Picture Lena Headey and Stephan James share a sweet moment gazing at the stars in the two-part finale of Beacon 23, giving viewers a tranquil moment amidst the chaos of the finale.

The relationship between Aster and Halan has evolved from a hostile start to a deep connection as they navigate the mysteries of Beacon 23 together.

Beacon 23 has received praise from critics, earning a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has already been renewed for a second season, promising a smooth continuation of the story.

After several weeks together aboard the titular Beacon 23, it's almost time for Lena Headey and Stephan James to say goodbye for now. Season 1 will air its two-part finale on MGM+ this Sunday, December 17, and Collider can share an exclusive clip from the upcoming conclusion that sees the two sharing a sweet moment while they gaze up at the stars. It's a tranquil moment in what looks to be a chaotic and climactic finale tying together every revelation about the two co-inhabitants of the Beacon.

Beacon 23 pairs up government agent Aster (Headey) and lonely military veteran Beacon-keeper Halan (James) in the far reaches of the Milky Way galaxy for a tension-filled stay on Beacon 23, one of the many space lighthouses meant to guide ships away from dark matter and other hazards. Initially, they were somewhat hostile towards each other — Aster's mysterious arrival made Halan wary, and being locked up and labeled a killer by her in the debut episode certainly didn't assuage his fears. Her motives were always kept close to the vest though, forcing him to question whether she was a friend or foe.

The relationship between Aster and Halan has thawed since that rough first impression, as they've forged a connection over their ties to the Beacon. Following the revelation that Aster was, in fact, born on Beacon 23 and became obsessed with the artifacts around it, she has a vision of her youth as she stares out at the stars. When she suddenly feels faint, Halan is there to catch and comfort her. Despite the chaos unfolding around them, she beckons him to sit and enjoy the view with her, something that never gets old to the Beacon-keeper even after so much time. He lends her an ear about what the artifact is telling her and sticks by his Beacon companion for as long as she needs, showing just how far the dynamic between the Game of Thrones star and the 21 Bridges alum has shifted.

'Beacon 23' Is Another Hugh Howey Sci-Fi Hit

Close

Zak Penn created Beacon 23 based on the work of Hugh Howey, giving the author not one, but two beloved sci-fi shows this year. Howey is also the author of the Silo book series which eventually became a record-breaking, critically acclaimed Apple TV+ original earlier this year with Rebecca Ferguson taking the lead. While that series has gotten its fair share of flowers, Beacon 23 has also done well with critics despite a rocky start, currently sitting at a 60% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series will have plenty of time to build on its mysteries and keep the momentum going from the strong back half of the season. Beacon 23 received an early renewal for Season 2 back when the show was still under the Spectrum Originals banner last year, allowing for new showrunners Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake to shoot back-to-back seasons. What it will hopefully mean is a relatively swift return for the sci-fi series following its Season 1 finale and a continuation that feels smooth from season to season. Alongside Penn, Mazzara, Blake, Headey, and James, the show boasts a team of executive producers including David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, and Daniel Percival.

Catch the Beacon 23 two-part Season 1 finale on MGM+ on December 17. All other episodes are currently available on the platform for all who need to catch up ahead of the conclusion. Read our review of the series here and check out the exclusive clip below:

Beacon 23 A man living in the 23rd Century works at a remote "lighthouse" in space that serves as a beacon to help passing ships. Release Date November 12, 2023 Cast Lena Headey Main Genre Science Fiction Genres Thriller Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) MGM+

Watch on Prime Video