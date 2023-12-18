The Big Picture Beacon 23 is a science fiction thriller TV series based on a novel and short stories, with Season 2 already filmed and ready for release.

The show was originally developed for Spectrum Originals but was picked up by MGM+ after Charter Communications ditched the platform.

The filming of both seasons was challenging due to COVID-19, but precautions were taken to keep the cast and crew safe, resulting in a fruitful venture for the team.

Beacon 23 is a science fiction psychological thriller TV series created by Zak Penn, based on a series of short stories by Hugh Howey, which were later combined into a novel. The show was originally developed for Spectrum Originals, which renewed the series for a season 2, even before the first had aired. This was a strategic move, and as a result, the first and second seasons of Beacon 23 were filmed back-to-back. So after Charter Communications decided to ditch Spectrum Originals, the show’s fate had been hanging in balance but good news for the fans as MGM+ (previously known as Epix) — who recently took over the rights to air Beacon 23 and started premiering Season 1 from November 12, 2023 — has announced the Season 2 right away as it was already filmed and ready for release.

The show stars Stephan James and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey in lead roles. With Beacon 23 Season 1 ending things on a high note of suspense, here’s what the showrunner Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) has to say about Season 2, as per THR: “Beacon 23’s season two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters. It’s a thrill ride. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

How the Creative Team Behind ‘Beacon 23’ Approached the Filming of Season 1 and 2

The filming of Beacon 23 continued through COVID-19 and that made the whole situation challenging for the showrunners. However, with due diligence and precautionary measures, it’s safe to say that the whole situation turned out to be a fruitful venture for the team. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish earlier this year, Mazzara broke down the challenges of shooting both seasons back-to-back in the following words:

“We were shooting this during COVID, and it was interior. Everything we were doing, we had to have protections to keep the actors safe and the crew safe, so everything took much longer. It was really an incredible experience because usually you make a show where you make your Season 1, and then you get to Season 2 and you say, “Now what?” But with this, we had 16 episodes to tell the story, and we were able to move pieces around and take storylines that were written for one episode and maybe move it into another episode, or create an episode and move that up. Once you know that you have two seasons to tell your story, you can relax and address that opportunity. A lot of times, there’s pressure on a Season 1 finale to get the Season 2.”

The release date for Beacon 23 season 2 is not yet announced. Beacon 23 Season 1 is now available to stream on MGM+.

Beacon 23 A man living in the 23rd Century works at a remote "lighthouse" in space that serves as a beacon to help passing ships. Release Date November 12, 2023 Cast Lena Headey Main Genre Science Fiction Genres Thriller Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) MGM+

