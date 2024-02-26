The Big Picture Season 2 of Beacon 23 returns April 7 on MGM+ with Halan dealing with a military attack and trying to decipher Aster's fate.

A new creative duo takes the helm for Season 2 after first season improvements and quick shooting timeframe.

The trailer hints at Aster's possible return, setting up a mystery to drive the new season forward with new cast additions.

MGM+ is gearing up for a swift return to Beacon 23 this spring. After a promising first season for the sci-fi series, Halan (Stephan James) will be back on April 7 to continue unraveling the titular space lighthouse, now with Aleph on board. A new trailer shared today sees him confronting a military attack on the Beacon, which has now fully become his prison. He'll have to rely on a few new inhabitants to help him escape and find peace, but he's also left to decipher what happened to Aster (Lena Headey) after Season 1's climactic finale.

The trailer kicks off with Aster's apparent death in the season finale as Halan gives her a proper sendoff. Beacon 23's first run saw Halan forge a bond with the government agent while trapped on the Beacon, exploring their pasts together and getting answers about the powerful Artifact. While her search for information seems to have been cut short, her companion continues on despite the myriad of problems facing the Beacon. Leaving doesn't appear to be an option, but he gets some help from another beacon keeper who promises she can help. Things appear dire for Halan as a guard on board promises bloodshed if he and his companions don't comply, but he still has a larger purpose to serve for those on board.

One big question that remained after the show's first run was whether Aster was truly dead. The closing moments of the trailer throw that fate into doubt as she appears on-screen with a message for Halan. He's asked to decipher the message for the sake of humanity, setting up a mystery that will drive Season 2 forward and likely carry plenty of twists along the way. For the new episodes, James will be joined on-screen by The Last of Us's Natasha Mumba and GLOW's Ellen Wong among others as he tries to get to the bottom of everything.

'Beacon 23' Features a New Creative Duo at the Helm

Beacon 23 was first ordered to series under the Spectrum Originals banner, securing the Hugh Howey adaptation for two seasons before it had even aired. This allowed Seasons 1 and 2 to shoot back to back and ensure a quick turnaround for fans who wanted more from the sci-fi series, though it was also a daunting challenge for the creative team behind the show. Zak Penn developed the series, though, due to scheduling conflicts, he handed the reins over to Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake to serve as co-showrunners for the second go around. Season 1 earned credit from critics for constant improvements throughout its run and the new duo will hope to keep that momentum up heading into the new episodes.

Season 2 of Beacon 23 premieres exclusively on MGM+ on April 7. All episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on the platform. Check out the trailer below.