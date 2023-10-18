The Big Picture MGM+ has dropped the thrilling trailer for Beacon 23, a sci-fi series starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, based on Hugh Howey's writings.

MGM+ has just dropped the first trailer for Beacon 23, a thrilling new sci-fi series starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, based on the writings of Hugh Howey. The global series premiere is scheduled to debut on Sunday, November 12 on MGM+ at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST with the first two of eight episodes. The show was originally planned to air on Spectrum and, later, AMC, before being picked up by MGM+ last month.

Based on the book of the same name by Howey — the author behind Apple TV+'s stunning success, the acclaimed Silo — Beacon 23 follows Halan and Aster as they find themselves trapped at the end of the known universe as beacon keepers. There are responsible for ensuring the safe passage of ships in the 23rd century. Unable to tell if the other is trustworthy, a tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space. Howey’s series has five entries, so there is plenty of content and inspiration to draw from for the new small-screen adaptation.

Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series, and executive produced along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield). Produced by Boat Rocker, Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara served as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Lena Headey, and Stephan James.

"Thought-Provoking Genre Storytelling"

“Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama.”

MGM+ released this official synopsis for the series:

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

You can check out the trailer for Beacon 23 down below. The series drops on MGM+ on Sunday, November 12.