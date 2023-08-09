The Big Picture The exclusive blooper reel shows the cast of The Beanie Bubble laughing at the unpredictability of filmmaking - wrong lines, missed cues, and prop malfunctions.

The movie portrays the story behind the creation of Beanie Babies, highlighting the essential role of women in its success.

Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, and Sarah Snook are part of the cast, with Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr. directing the project.

While The Beanie Bubble had plenty of fun to be had on the screen, laughter was also spread behind the cameras. An exclusive new blooper reel for the Apple TV+ comedy shows the cast of the movie saying the wrong lines, missing their cues, and facing prop malfunctions, while they all laugh at how unpredictable filmmaking can be. The story about how one of the most popular toy lines in the world came to be featured Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook as part of the cast, in a period piece taking a look at how an idea became a gigantic brand.

The movie follows Ty Warner (Galifianakis), the man who came up with the very original idea for the Beanie Babies, focusing on how several women were crucial in his path to success. While their real names aren't used in the film, real people served as the inspiration for Robbie (Banks), Sheila (Snook) and Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan). Without their input, the toys would've never reached the heights they were known for a couple of decades ago, probably leaving them forgotten among an expansive market landscape. Thankfully, the product became an essential part of its time's pop culture conversation.

Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr. were in charge of directing the project, giving audiences the opportunity to witness the story behind the Beanie Babies concept. The movie also marked Gore's directing debut, after a career focused on screenwriting and publishing novels. Kulash, who happens to be Gore's husband, also worked on different creative efforts before giving himself the chance to venture into filmmaking. The couple worked together in order to have the Apple TV+ release ready for this summer, as the fight to make Warner's idea become a reality began.

What's Next for Elizabeth Banks?

Image via Apple TV+

After seeing her latest directorial effort, Cocaine Bear, become a box office success earlier this year, Elizabeth Banks is currently busy with the release of Bottoms, a comedy where she served as an executive producer. Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, the film will deal with a couple of teenagers creating a secret fight club in their school with the hopes of kissing cheerleaders before the school year is over. Emma Seligman was in charge of directing that story, which is currently set to debut on the big screen on August 25. It remains to be seen if the teens' plan will be a success, or if they will have a summer to remember when all is said and done.

You can check out the official blooper reel from The Beanie Bubble below: